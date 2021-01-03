HARRISVILLE — Grover Wilhelmsen could sense it in the nurses and other health care workers attending to him at McKay-Dee Hospital as he battled COVID-19.
"I could just feel the anguish. It wasn't so much pain as it was bottled-up stress and no where for it to go," the Harrisville man said.
Working with COVID-19 patients like him — connected to ventilators, struggling the most with the virus — can take a mental toll on caretakers. So as a show of thanks, he arranged for his violin to be brought in so he could play a few tunes for the doctors, nurses and others caring for him, all while connected to the ventilator helping him breath.
Intermountain Healthcare, operator of McKay-Dee, released video in mid-November of Wilhelmsen playing, seated on his hospital bed, and it subsequently went viral, showing up in news reports around the globe. The video was actually taken on Oct. 13, early on in Wilhelmsen's fight with COVID-19, and he was unable to comment in November when it started getting attention.
Now out of the hospital and COVID-19-free, though, Wilhelmsen said from his Harrisville home that his aim in playing "Tennessee Waltz" and other pieces was to help ease the tense atmosphere at the hospital. "That's really what it was, just to get a healing process to relieve the pain and anguish (health care workers) have to deal with," said the retired music teacher, now 70.
That it had a global impact is astounding to Wilhelmsen. He had no idea it would generate such a reaction. "It's a humbling experience to be able to share my testimony through music," he said.
But he suspects it served as a ray of sunshine amid the bleakness of COVID-19. A McKay-Dee nurse called his fiddle playing a "huge morale boost."
"People needed a feel-good story and this did it," Wilhelmsen said.
Though discharged from McKay-Dee on Dec. 2, 55 days after checking in, Wilhelmsen's life is hardly back to normal. Doctors tell him the COVID-19 is gone, but the ailment took a toll on his lungs and he's gradually getting them working normally again with the help of physical therapists. Things are improving, but for now he wears a nasal cannula to give him an extra dose of oxygen.
"You have to rebuild them, let the lungs reconstruct themselves," he said.
And perhaps not surprisingly, he's a big advocate of mask wearing, social distancing and other measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. He let down his guard in contracting the ailment, took off his mask while meeting with friends, shook their hands. "It's a real thing and you have to take care of yourself," he said.
He spent much of his stay at McKay-Dee sedated to ease the discomfort of being connected to a ventilator. But while in a haze at times, the seriousness of the situation was in no way lost on him.
"I had some times that I was struggling, I would say dark times," he said. Likewise, his hospitalization stressed his wife, Diana Wilhelmsen.
Accordingly, while he understands that some disdain masks, he asks such people to "stay away from me or keep your distance."
Diana Wilhelmsen offers stronger words. Both she and one of the couple's seven kids caught COVID-19 from Grover Wilhelmsen, though their cases weren't as severe as his.
"It's real, and wear the stupid mask," said Diana Wilhelmsen. "If you don't want to wear the mask, stay home."
Now back at home, Grover Wilhelmsen, who long taught music in schools in Weber and Box Elder counties, is getting back into his regular routines. He's resumed his part-time duties as a member of the Harrisville City Council and trustee with the Weber Mosquito Abatement District, attending the groups' meetings virtually.
Likewise, he picks up his fiddle now and again and works a few hours a day at Classical Strings, a shop focused on stringed instruments that he operates out of his Harrisville home with his daughter, Rebekah Blume. "I'm back out working in the shop. But I try to isolate myself from people," he said.
Nevertheless, he's waiting for the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even though he's already battled the virus and may now be immune. Better to be safe than sorry. "When it comes time for shots, I'm going to get them," he said.