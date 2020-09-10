Gov. Gary Herbert has granted Box Elder County's request to move to the "green," minimal-restriction phase of reopening, he said during a Thursday press briefing.
Box Elder County can move to the green level starting Friday.
Herbert reiterated that going from yellow to green on Utah's color-coded COVID-19 reopening guidelines means there's an increased risk because of the relaxed rules.
Moving to green means there are fewer restrictions on things such as the size of gatherings and what restaurants and businesses have to do to stay open.
According to the Bear River Health Department, Box Elder County has had 466 total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Five people in Box Elder County have died and 415 people have recovered from the disease.
According to the department's latest figures on Thursday afternoon, nobody was currently hospitalized in Box Elder County due to COVID-19.