SALT LAKE CITY — Social distancing is making a difference, but a surge in COVID-19 cases could still be coming in Utah.
Intermountain Healthcare held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the system’s preparation for such a surge. In other communities where surges have quickly happened, health care systems have faced shortages in ventilators and beds in hospital intensive care units, according to Rob Allen, chief operating officer for Intermountain Healthcare, who spoke at the press conference.
“Where we’ve had social distancing, those projections (for Utah) come down some,” Allen said. “We believe that it will exceed our capacity of current beds, and we are working hard to make sure that we have capacity beyond our current beds in our expansion plans, and we have expansion plans that cover a large amount of what we see coming in our current models.”
Allen said the date of a potential surge has also been pushed back by social distancing measures, though it’s not possible to predict exactly when a surge could occur, he said.
When asked, Allen did not give numbers indicating how much social distancing has decreased the likelihood of a potential surge. He also did not state how many cases Intermountain expects to see at the peak of a surge.
Allen did say that Intermountain has consulted several different models in order to make its projections.
At the daily state briefing on COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said she was not aware of the details of Intermountain’s modeling, but other modeling she’s aware of indicates that a surge could occur in the middle of summer and possibly again in the fall.
In terms of size, this surge could range from “several thousand to tens of thousands” of COVID-19 cases, Dunn said. However, while models can be helpful, they’re not always reliable, she said.
“This was a disease that was just discovered in November and only entered Utah at the end of winter, so for a model to be very accurate, you have to have a lot of data going into that, and we just don’t have that right now,” Dunn said.
Intermountain is preparing for a surge by adding intensive care and surgical beds to its hospitals by converting areas, like operating rooms, into intensive care units equipped with ventilators. If necessary, rooms in Intermountain clinics could also be converted, according to an Intermountain press release.
The system is currently well equipped with personal protective equipment for health care professionals, Allen said, and less than 50% of the system’s ventilators are currently in use. Other types of equipment can also be used as ventilators, he said.
The system has also retrained large numbers of its staff, including 200 clinic-based medical assistants who are now trained to provide care in hospitals, the release says. Anesthesiologists and providers in other specialties have also trained to treat COVID-19.
Large centers have been designated for critically ill patients of all types and COVID-19 patients, according to the press release. These include McKay-Dee Hospital, Utah Valley Hospital, LDS Hospital, Primary Children’s Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Dixie Regional Medical Center, according to the release.
The number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed each day in Utah has come down overall since the beginning of April, corresponding with a similar decline in the number of people tested for the disease. According to state data available at coronavirus.utah.gov, 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on April 2. While there has been fluctuation since then, the number of new confirmed cases for the most recent date, Sunday, April 12, was 48.
While the number of daily cases is going down, the illness is still spreading, Allen said, and new cases add to the number of existing cases that are being treated, increasing the total number.
According to Allen, infectious disease experts say fluctuations are typical and will continue before the pandemic is over. These fluctuations are not reason to dismiss potential for a surge, he said.
“That said ... social distancing has had an impact, and it has lowered the curve from what what the original projections were,” Allen said. “For that, we’re grateful to the government for taking bold action, and (to) the community for efforts every day to social distance and help us knock this back down.”