A mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will be coming to Ogden on Saturday, offering walk-up testing, even to those without symptoms of the virus.
It's sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare and will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at James Madison Elementary School, 2563 Monroe Blvd.
"Intermountain is increasing testing capabilities as part of the current state of emergency with the COVID-19 surge," said a statement from the company.
Indeed, news of the clinic comes in the wake of the grim report Thursday that 30 more Utahns had died of COVID-19, a record daily total, according to Utah Department of Health data. Six of the victims were from Weber County and one was from Davis County.
The previous daily high for the state was 24 deaths on Nov. 24.
Health reps handling Saturday's event will seek insurance information of those getting tested. "However, if someone does not have insurance, they will still get the test at no charge," with the cost covered by federal CARES Act funding, said Intermountain Healthcare spokesman Brad Gillman.
Testing will be available to those 5 years old or older, whether or not the patients have COVID-19 symptoms. It will be handled on a walk-up basis, without preregistration, according to an Intermountain Healthcare statement. Other Intermountain Healthcare testing sites require a clinical order.
The testing comes only days after the first Utahns received vaccinations against COVID-19 — frontline health care workers at the University of Utah Hospital and four Intermountain facilities. Testing will gradually expand to more people as vaccines become available. Still, healthcare officials have called for continued safety precautions to guard against the virus' spread, including social distancing, mask use and hand washing.
COVID-19 deaths in the state now total 1,126 with a cumulative total of 243,918 positive cases. Weber and Morgan counties have had 17,254 cases and 86 deaths, while Davis County has had 21,314 cases and 76 deaths, according to state figures.