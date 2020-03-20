SALT LAKE CITY — Turning to the web with questions about about COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — can be overwhelming. Information is vast and changing on a daily, even hourly, basis.
Intermountain Healthcare has launched a free online COVID-19 Symptom Checker that helps people cut through this overwhelm and learn how to move forward if they have symptoms that resemble those of COVID-19.
"What we've done here is create a triage tool that's going to help direct patients or members of the community to the right resources for managing COVID symptoms," said Susan Tew, with Intermountain Healthcare's Office of Consumer Experience, at a press conference Friday afternoon.
The tool can also be a source of assurance for the "worried well," who want guidance on how to keep themselves that way, she said. The checker advises those who are well to continue practices that everyone should be doing — like social distancing, washing hands, and reaching out if they do develop symptoms.
Intermountain Healthcare launched the tool at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. By 12:30 a.m. Friday, 2,100 people had used it, and 96% completed the entire process.
"We really don't know who has (COVID-19) and how it's spreading," Tew said. "So this may be something you want to check on a semi-regular basis, so as you start feeling a little bit different, jump in and go ahead and run through the symptom checker again."
The symptom checker is based on artificial intelligence and functions like a chat, where you answer questions sent to you by a character named Scout.
Those who use the symptom checker answer questions about any symptoms they're experiencing, their travel history, exposure to others who are sick, age and health complications.
Depending the answers to these questions, a person could be referred to Intermountain Healthcare's COVID-19 call center (844-442-5224), where they can speak with a nurse about their symptoms. This is also a free service.
"You don't need to see a physician. You don't need ... a telehealth visit. You are able to call someone, one of our nurses, and receive next steps for what's best for you," Tew said.
Physicians are also present at the call centers and can place orders for COVID-19 tests if they think a person should be tested, she said.
If a caller has insurance that covers Intermountain Healthcare, physicians will place the order and tell the caller where to go to be tested.
However, the line can still be useful for someone who doesn't have access to Intermountain Healthcare services.
"Our physicians are only able to place orders within our own system, and you may be someone that is indicated that you need to test. What we would suggest at that point is that you need to call your physician's office," Tew told the Standard-Examiner. "We want you to share with them that you've run through this, and that we're recommending that you be tested."
The symptom checker is updated on a daily basis with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, Tew said at the press conference. It has also been customized to needs specific to the Utah area by Intermountain Healthcare's infectious disease specialists.
"Is it just about Intermountain? It's not," Tew told the Standard-Examiner. "We're actually in discussions with others and thinking about how we could all lean in together and sort of create a collective experience that would reduce confusion, and ... I think this is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and do that."
The symptom checker can be found at intermountainhealthcare.org. Access the chat by clicking the conversation bubble in the lower right corner of the page.
Those seeking guidance on their symptoms can also call the Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 information line at 800-456-7707.