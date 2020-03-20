SALT LAKE CITY — Turning to the web with questions about about COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, can be overwhelming. The information is vast and changing on a daily — even hourly — basis.
Intermountain Healthcare has launched an online COVID-19 Symptom Checker that helps people cut through this overwhelm and learn how to move forward if they have symptoms that resemble those of COVID-19.
"What we've done here is create a triage tool that's going to help direct patients or members of the community to the right resources for managing COVID symptoms," said Susan Tew, with Intermountain Healthcare's Office of Consumer Experience, at a press conference Friday afternoon.
It can also be a source of assurance for the "worried well," who want guidance on how to keep themselves that way, she said.
"We really don't know who has (COVID-19) and how it's spreading," Tew said. "So this may be something you want to check on a semi-regular basis, so as you start feeling a little bit different, jump in and go ahead and run through the symptom checker again."
The symptom checker is based on artificial intelligence and functions like a chat, where you answer questions sent to you by a character named Scout.
It's updated on a daily basis with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, Tew said. It has also been customized to the needs specific to the Utah area by Intermountain Healthcare's infectious disease specialists.
The tool can be accessed at intermountainhealthcare.org. Access the chat by clicking the conversation bubble in the lower right corner of the page.