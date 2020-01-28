RIVERDALE — Two flu-related student deaths involving Utah Military Academy late last week have generated community concern, but the findings of a continuing investigation do not suggest the deaths are connected.
Second Lieutenant Steven Carroll, interim director of Utah Military Academy, confirmed Monday that Braxton Graham, an eighth-grade cadet, died Friday, and Jaime Navarro, an 11th-grade cadet, died Saturday.
According to GoFundMe pages for the families of the two students, both of them died at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Both cadets were enrolled at the Riverdale campus of UMA, Carroll said. UMA is a public charter school serving grades 7-12 with campuses in Riverdale and Lehi, according to the school’s website.
Though both students had the flu when they died, Carroll said that influenza had not been confirmed as the cause of death for either student, a fact confirmed by the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Both cadets tested positive for influenza, said Amy Carter, epidemiologist with Weber-Morgan Health Department, but they had different strains of the virus.
“We’re considering them suspect cases of influenza-associated death, but that those cases are still under a little bit of investigation,” Carter said. “We have to look at their entire clinical picture and do some more medical record reviews before we can finalize or confirm that.”
The GoFundMe page set up by friends to support the family of Graham mentions that several factors were at play in his death, including the flu, pneumonia and septic shock.
The process of confirming a cause of death can take a few days to a few months, depending on the circumstances of the case, Carter said.
However, when the investigations have concluded, the health department will not release the cause of death in either of the two cases because those results will not significantly change the department’s prevention efforts within the community, Carter said. This is a standard practice, she said.
“We do recognize that the situation of having these (deaths of) two student cadets from the same school so close together does seem a bit of an unusual situation ... yet we have not found any concerning or additional link between them other than the school they attend,” Carter said.
Carroll said that school leaders have not seen a higher than normal number of absences related to illness for this time of year.
“Right now, we have really high levels of influenza-like activity” in the community, Carter said, though the numbers of cases are comparable to previous years at the same time. Hospitalizations and adult mortalities connected to the flu are normal for this time of year, she said.
The two strains of influenza connected to the cadets’ deaths are common strains of the virus that are currently circulating in the community, Carter said.
One of the strains was influenza B and one was influenza A. The influenza B test does not always identify a subtype, Carter said, but the health department does know that the subtype in the influenza A case was the 2009 H1N1 virus.
Right now in Utah, about 60% of flu cases are influenza B, Carter said, while the remaining 40% are influenza A, with the majority of those being identified as the H1N1 subtype.
“They are normal seasonal strains of influenza that we see or expect to see each year,” she said.
This year’s vaccine also protects agains both strains, she said.
“The message that we’re trying to get to people is that the best protection or prevention you can take with influenza is to get your flu shot each and every year,” Carter said.
Many pharmacies still have the flu shot available, Carter said, but if your local pharmacy doesn’t, the health department offers flu shots on a walk-in basis or by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding 12-1 p.m., Monday through Friday at 477 23rd St. in Ogden.
Flu shots are available at the health department through June 30, according to the health department’s website, and several types of insurance are accepted.
More than 50 flu immunization clinics were held at schools throughout Weber and Morgan counties this past fall, but the majority of those clinics were held at traditional public schools.
The health department held a clinic at one charter school last fall after the school reached out to request it, Carter said.
UMA has not held a flu immunization clinic at the school this year, Carroll said. However, he said there are discussions underway with the health department about potentially holding a clinic, and Carter said that clinic could be held in the near future.
“One of our goals for 2020 is to encourage more participation from other charter schools as well, so we will be reaching out to charter schools for our upcoming influenza campaign in the fall,” Carter said.
There are 11 charter schools in Weber County, according to a map of charter schools on the Utah State Board of Education website.
Resources for schools and child care providers are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website to reduce the spread of the flu in those settings, Carter said.
According to the CDC’s most recent Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report published on Jan. 18, 2020, there have been 54 influenza-associated pediatric deaths during the 2019-2020 flu season.
Carter estimates that it has been two to three years since a minor has died of causes related to the flu in Weber and Morgan counties.