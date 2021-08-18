A respiratory virus typically seen during winter months, mostly in children, has struck early in Utah and doctors fear this is just the beginning of a potentially bad season.
Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, has already begun landing infants and toddlers in the hospital and some have even been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
“The past several weeks, we’ve started to see lab-confirmed cases of RSV tick up much like we’ve started to see our counts of COVID-19 tick up in children as well,” said Dr. Peter Gesteland, a hospitalist at the University of Utah Hospital and Primary Children’s Hospital. “We’re watching this very carefully because we think these trends are going to pick up and we’re going to see a lot more disease.”
During a press conference this week, Gesteland said RSV usually starts showing up around late November and catches steam around January. For the virus to show up this early in the year is highly unusual. Last year, he said, there were little to no cases of RSV both in Utah and across the country. That was most likely due to the protocols put into place in an effort to control the pandemic. Now that things have started to relax and people are mingling again, the virus has had the opportunity to attack.
“Viruses are around at certain levels waiting for the opportunity to jump out and infect our children and people around the community. Normally during a respiratory season, viruses circulate and infect and by the end of the year, the population has a certain level of immunity,” he said.
In addition, Gesteland said the recent smoke from wildfires could be contributing to an increase in cases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common virus that usually causes symptoms similar to the common cold. Most people recover after a week or two, but for some people like infants, toddlers, the elderly and immunocompromised, such as people with asthma and cancer, the virus can move into the lower respiratory tracts, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lungs. It can also cause pneumonia and difficulty breathing.
Stefanie Elias of Ogden said her 3-year-old son, Henrik, started feeling sick last week.
“He had a runny nose and cough. We thought it was from all the smoke in the air, but then he started to get congested and he was pretty lethargic,” she said.
The following day, Elias said her son had little to no energy, wasn’t eating and his cough was sounding worse.
“We were actually worried about COVID. We weren’t even thinking about RSV,” she said. “But they gave him a test that checks for both COVID and RSV and his test came back positive for RSV.”
Fortunately, he wasn’t admitted to the hospital and is slowly starting to recover, Elias said.
“I would tell parents to definitely keep it on their radar,” she said.
Gesteland said although RSV is well-known for infecting children, it can also affect adults and the illness can be quite severe if you are immunocompromised or elderly.
“If you are one of those people at risk for severe disease, it would be good to make sure you have a good supply of your medicine and touch base with your primary care physician and make sure you have an action plan if you get sick,” he said.
Gesteland also said more children are starting to become sick with COVID-19. With school starting up, he said health officials are expecting the numbers to rise.
“Kids generally haven’t been getting very sick from COVID, but that may be changing,” he said. “We’re now seeing kids fill up hospital beds.”
Because RSV and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, Gesteland said it’s probably wise to be tested for both. If your child starts out with a cold that turns into a cough, congestion, rapid breathing, high fever and no appetite, they should be seen by their doctor. If they are having trouble breathing, parents should seek immediate help.
“This has been a contentious and politically charged topic, which is somewhat unfortunate,” he said. “Now with RSV raging and the delta variant raging, there’s really a strong argument to be made for putting masks on. We don’t want people to get sick and die unnecessarily. Masks aren’t perfect, but they’re probably the best tool in our toolbox to slow the spread and flatten out those spikes.”
Gesteland said in addition to mask wearing, children should also be washing their hands thoroughly and parents should keep them home when they’re sick.
“We’re all pretty tired of the pandemic. We were all pretty optimistic this summer would be great but the reality is, we’re dealing with this,” he said. “If you’re one of those people who has held out for whatever reason to get the COVID vaccine, I encourage you to go and do that. That’s one of the ways we’re going to get out of this mess. We need to rally as a community so we can minimize illness and suffering and get our kids educated and emotionally happy and safe.”