Local health departments are intensifying their community monitoring after a Davis County resident was confirmed as Utah's first known case of COVID-19 on Friday.
Consistent with CDC recommendations, Davis County and Weber-Morgan health departments have both moved beyond monitoring only those who have travelled to areas where COVID-19 is widespread. Now, the departments are monitoring anyone who has been in contact with such people, according to David Spence, spokesperson for Davis County Health Department, and Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan department.
Contact monitoring has been particularly intense in Davis County, where the first case occurred.
"We were definitely busy over the weekend with checking on investigating contacts of this person," Spence said. "You can imagine in that time period there were a number of different people that they were in contact with, and so we had to reach out to all of them."
The Davis County resident, whose identity is being kept confidential, is over the age of 60 and recovering from the illness in isolation at home, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Health.
The department believes this person contracted the virus while on a prior voyage of the Grand Princess cruise ship that has been docked off the coast of California, with 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard. The ship docked in Oakland on Monday, according to the reports of multiple media outlets.
"We strongly believe that (the Davis County case) came from the cruise ship," Spence said. "That person didn't pick it up here. That is a different story of what it would be if there was some sort of community involvement."
The person with COVID-19 was home from the cruise for an extended time before suspecting they had the illness, Spence confirmed. The individual also attended a Brigham Young University basketball game against Gonzaga last month, the university announced on Monday.
Spence declined to share the number of contacts the department is tracking related to this case, but he said "it's pretty significant."
While the department has the support of the Utah Department of Health and other local health departments, Davis department staff — primarily department nurses — are shouldering the work of this contact monitoring, Spence said.
"This is one case in Utah," Spence said. "We are still considered relatively low risk."
The number of potential cases under surveillance in the Weber-Morgan area is low enough that the department would not release the exact number due to health privacy protections, Buttars said in an email.
The Weber-Morgan department has been told that Utah is capable of conducting 20 COVID-19 tests per day, Buttars said.
The Utah Department of Health has tested many people in Utah for the COVID-19 virus over the past two weeks, said Brad Gillman, spokesperson for Intermountain Healthcare, in an email. If a person does test positive, the department will publicly announce the results, he said.
Area hospitals are limiting visitors in response to the confirmed case.
Intermountain is asking people who are sick not to visit hospitals, clinics or physician offices unless seeking care for themselves, according to an Intermountain press release.
Only two visitors are permitted to visit a patient at one time, and visitors under the age of 18 are discouraged, the release says. Visitors should wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer after the visit.
No visitors will be permitted to see patients who have or are suspected to have COVID-19, the release says.
Ogden Regional Medical Center started screening all patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a press release.
For the time being, all entrances to the hospital will be closed except the hospital's east main entrance and its 24-hour west entrance, the release says. Potential visitors who sick are asked to stay home.
Symptoms of coronavirus can appear two to 14 days after exposure, the Ogden Regional release says.
The primary symptoms to watch for are fever, cough and shortness of breath — however, these symptoms alone are not cause for alarm, the Utah Department of Health said in its release announcing the first case.
People experiencing these symptoms should call their healthcare provider immediately if they have recently been in contact with a known positive case of COVID-19 or travelled to an area where COVID-19 is widespread, the release says. They should notify the provider of their symptoms before arriving at the provider's office.
State and local public health officials urge continued hygiene practices like staying home when sick, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, regularly washing hands and coughing into an elbow, Spence said.
Residents worried that they have COVID-19 can call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.