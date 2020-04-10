OGDEN -- Weber-Morgan Health Department wants to give social distancing a new name.
"We are really wanting to rebrand the term 'social distancing' to 'physical distancing' ... reminding people that they can still stay socially connected while following safe physical guidelines," said Lacey McFarland, suicide prevention coordinator and health educator for Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Together with other community partners — including the Weber Department of Human Services and several community coalitions in the area that are built around high schools and their feeder schools — the health department has launched a campaign for social connection with the theme "Stay Safe, Stay Connected, Support Local Businesses."
These partners collaborated to generate ideas for how residents can safely stay socially connected — and they've formatted these ideas as a bingo game, complete with prizes from area restaurants.
A bingo card with a new weekly theme will be released on the department's website and Facebook page every Tuesday through the first week of May, including a version translated into Spanish. To play the game, individuals or households need to complete five activities in a row for that week's bingo card, and then submit a picture of the completed card through the department's Facebook page or website by 8 a.m. the following Monday. This submission will enter them in a drawing for gift cards from 60 different restaurants in Weber and Morgan counties, ranging in value from $25-50. The department will be distribute 20 gift cards each week, McFarland said.
While everyone is welcome to play, prizes will only be awarded to residents of Weber and Morgan counties.
"We know that many small businesses are struggling right now, and we wanted to find a way to support as many as we could with the funding that we had," McFarland said. "I know that it's not going to cure everything, but we were hoping to spread some hope and positivity to some of our local businesses. We wish that we could have bought gift cards from all of them."
To purchase these gift cards, the department used grant funding from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which had been planned for programs that can't be run given current restrictions, McFarland said.
In addition to raising moods and countering boredom, the bingo game has a bigger aim — to keep community members socially connected to ease their stress and improve their mental health.
"We know that social isolation can have a negative effect on a person's mental health," McFarland said. "Additionally, there are other stressors that people are experiencing right now related to jobs, their financial security, health and safety issues, and simply just having necessities ... that we need on a day-to-day basis."
Community need and resources
Some community data on mental health is delayed by one to two years, McFarland said, so local departments will likely not know the full scope of the pandemic's effect on community mental health until after the worst of it is over.
However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of state partners meets weekly to discuss the volume of calls to state crisis and support lines, said Allison Foust, suicide prevention administrator for the Utah Department of Human Services. That group's most recent data was not immediately available Thursday.
Benée Larsen, a Utah program director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said that NAMI's emotional support line — a national "mentor line" that is answered by people who are trained in local resources — received a lower than normal volume of calls immediately after recent major events like school closures and gathering restrictions.
Now, two weeks into some of these dramatic changes, after many have lost their jobs, people are reaching out for help in higher numbers, she said. She suspects this might be because people were in survival mode for the first two weeks and some hadn't yet lost their jobs.
On Thursday, Intermountain Healthcare launched an emotional relief hotline, which "offers callers guidance, tools, and referrals for people experiencing issues related to their mental well-being," according to an Intermountain press release. It was also featured during Gov. Gary Herbert's daily press briefing.
The service is free and functions from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It can be reached at 833-442-2211 and it is separate from Intermountain's COVID-19 information line at 844-442-5224.
Local ingenuity
Residents of Northern Utah are also finding their own ways of staying connected and supporting each other through these difficult times.
Kelsie Wayne's children and their neighborhood friends in Tremonton all jump on their trampolines at the same time, so they can see and talk to each other over their fences and across yard boundaries, she said in a message.
Jori Reid, a resident of Layton who has been furloughed from her job and is cooped up in a townhome with four kids, not much of a yard and no family nearby, says this time at home has been tough.
But members of her community have come through for them, even at a distance, she said in a message. Her mom sent her kids outdoor games through Amazon, the local Smith's brought baked goods to homes in her neighborhood, a friend left the family homemade bread and her kids' teachers from church dropped off some Easter treats with notes.
The children and grandchildren of Connie Robbins, a resident of West Haven, organized a family marathon relay, with each family member running a 1- to 2-mile leg near their homes, and handing the baton via text to the next runner when they finished. Robbins and her husband also participated, she said.
One of her granddaughters, who needed to be close to a computer for school work, ran her leg on a treadmill.
Family members in West Haven, Layton, Clinton, Kaysville, St. George and Denver all participated, she said — including some non-runners.
The marathon began at 8:20 a.m. Thursday and lasted until 1:20 p.m., involving 23 runners, and others riding bikes and being pushed in strollers, according to Robbins' daughter-in-law, Kyrsten. Participants ranged in age from 5 to 63.
Even those who don't usually take part in family group messages rapidly exchanged texts comparing times, sharing pictures and telling jokes, Robbins said.
"We usually have dinner twice a month at our house with the whole family, and we haven't been able to do that, so we've been trying to think of ways that we can stay in close contact because we are quite a close family," Robbins said. "And it's just been really hard for the kids not to see grandma and for me not to hand out treats, and this is just ... a fun way that we can cheer each other and love each other and ... do it clear across the state."