WEBER COUNTY — Northern Utahns involved in efforts to make cloth masks en masse are now well-practiced at the task. And they've got some tips to make masks quickly and effectively — especially if you're aiming to make a large number to donate to an organization in need.
Local healthcare organizations have recently indicated that they could use the help, since they lack masks to protect caregivers from COVID-19. On Friday, Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, Latter-day Saint Charities and other Utah nonprofits announced an effort called ProjectProtect, according to an Intermountain Healthcare news release.
The project aims to recruit 10,000 volunteers each week to sew more than five million medical-grade masks for healthcare workers. Latter-day Saint Charities has produced instructions for two different types of masks, which are available on the project's website, https://projectprotect.health.
The project will also provide volunteers with supplies, including medical-grade polypropylene material. So far, the project has recruited 300 volunteers, who have picked up 800 kits and made 30,000 masks, the project website says.
Shari and Blake Troester, who own and operate seven McDonald's restaurants in Weber County, launched a project in cooperation with their staff to make more than 500 masks for employees at all of their locations, Shari Troester said.
Like many hospitals and businesses, they were not able to find disposable masks for their employees to wear — which they want to provide since their locations are still offering drive-thru and delivery service, she said.
"When we said this is what we want to do, our people were so excited," Troester said about the project. " ... I said, 'I am not a seamstress, but I will help source the materials' ... and they said 'We've got this.'"
Four employees worked on the project, and one employee's mother-in-law also helped in the effort. Some sewed for a couple of days at home, and others worked using a distanced assembly line in the Troesters' office for three days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They hit their goal of 520 masks.
Troester said that one of the most useful things they discovered while working on the project was a tool called a "pleat board," made out of thick paper. The group adopted the tool midway through the project, she said, and it sped up their progress, since the mask pattern they were using (from the nonprofit The Turban Project) called for pleats, or folds, in the fabric.
"Instead of having to hand pin each mask pleat before they sewed them in place, they just folded the fabric around the pleat board, and then we ironed them, and then they were able to just stitch from that," Troester said. "... That pleat board — that was a huge time-saver for us."
That, and using an assembly line process, she said. Rather than making one mask from start to finish, the group did all the cutting first, then the folding, then the sewing, according to Troester.
Even if you're not working with a group, an assembly line method is the way to go, according to Natalie Wilson, family and consumer science teacher at Fremont High School in Plain City.
"I used to sew piecework (for quilting) before I was teaching full time, so then you learn tricks that the more steps you can do that are the same and do them continually ... that's just the fastest way to mass produce anything, is to kind of do it assembly style," Wilson said.
Along with several other FACS teachers in Weber School District, Wilson is working on a project to sew 500 cloth masks. She said one teacher in the district is working on other projects as well. That teacher was inspired by the website sewmasks4heros.com, which matches donations with organizations across the country who need them, Wilson said.
A Utah nurse set up a similar website called Sewing for Lives at www.sewingforlives.com, which also has a national reach. The project has received national attention.
Most of the cloth masks that Weber teachers are making will go to the Weber Human Services ride program, which serves elderly patrons who are currently unable to use public transportation, said Rod Belnap, director of career and technical education for Weber School District.
The movement to make cloth masks originally began to combat shortages of personal protective equipment at hospitals, but its grown even larger since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in early April that Americans should don cloth face masks in public places. The recommendation reversed earlier guidance that masks offered no protection.
The reversal was due to new scientific evidence, which showed that some people with coronavirus did not show symptoms but could still spread the virus to others. The evidence also showed that people can spread the virus before showing symptoms.
The purpose of the recommendation is not to protect the wearer of the mask from COVID-19, but to prevent the wearer from unknowingly transmitting the illness to others in their community, according to the CDC. Information about masks and instructions to make them are available on the CDC website, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.