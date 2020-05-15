OGDEN — On arriving at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in suburban New York City, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the health officials Whitney Hilton first met told her that the worst had passed.
The caseload had started tapering.
But with patients seemingly filling every nook and cranny of the hospital — two in rooms made for one, 65 packed in one hastily built unit — it sure was hard to tell.
"For us, we didn't see what it was prior," said Hilton, a nurse at Ogden's McKay-Dee Hospital who helped at the New York hospital for 16 days last month with other healthcare workers from Intermountain Healthcare, McKay-Dee's parent company. "So for us, it looked like it was absolute crisis because we had never seen anything like it."
Every age group was represented among the coronavirus patients, she said, and death and tragedy seemed to haunt the hospital. Its public address system regularly crackled with requests for emergency help to aid critical and dying patients. The demise of some patients happened so suddenly at times that it fell on her to try to offer some of them a measure of comfort.
"There were times where the patient would pass away and we kind of had to act like their family and hold their hand," Hilton said. She recalls "looking at this man that I watched pass away and thinking, 'Gosh, this is so sad that I don't even know him.' He wasn't my patient. I was just helping out in his room when he was dying."
Weber County and Utah have been spared the sort of circumstances facing the New York City area, a seemingly nonstop onslaught of coronavirus patients. And the contrast has instilled in Hilton a sense of how deadly and destructive COVID-19 actually is, something that isn't so apparent making the rounds at McKay-Dee. New York City reported 187,848 COVID-19 cases and 15,422 confirmed deaths as of Friday, while Weber County reported 207 cases and three deaths. Statewide in Utah, there were 6,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths.
"We are SO lucky in Utah that this hasn’t happened!" Hilton wrote in one of many Instagram posts documenting her time in New York. "I wish you could see what I see to really understand just how blessed we are. AGAIN, if you could see this, you’d do everything in your power to prevent it. It’s shocking, fascinating, unbelievable & absolutely devastating."
Likewise, for RJ Bunnell, a McKay-Dee doctor who also helped out at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, the experience reinforced the importance of taking precautions to prevent COVID-19's spread. He tries to steer clear of the political debate that has emerged over moves to halt the coronavirus, but he believes in the importance of using masks and trying to avoid large gatherings.
Business, moreover, needs to find a way to operate while factoring the science of the coronavirus "because we're going to be dealing with this virus for the foreseeable future," he said.
Beyond that, Hilton saw firsthand what the healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus face — constant potential exposure to the disease and a ceaseless battle with it. She and Bunnell served at Long Island Jewish Medical Center from April 14-30 and both have since resumed duties at McKay-Dee.
"We went and we helped them and people were saying, 'You guys are heroes,'" said Hilton, who received a shout out from pop star Taylor Swift for her stint helping in New York. "No, we aren't the heroes. The real heroes are the people who are still doing this even as we speak right now."
'THE HEART OF AMERICA'
In deciding to take part in the Intermountain Healthcare group that helped at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, located just outside Queens in New Hyde Park, Hilton recalled the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that downed the World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan. Now 30, she was only in sixth grade at the time, but it's stuck with her. "I just remember being in awe of all the patriotism and all the unity that it brought. And I remember just idolizing this place that I felt was the heart of America," she said.
Thus, when New York City emerged as the nation's coronavirus hotspot, she felt a call to help. "It's what identifies America and we need to save it before it's worse," she said.
Around 100 Intermountain Healthcare workers helped out in all, serving at five New York-area hospitals, according to Brad Gillman, an Intermountain Healthcare spokesman. The company covered the salaries of its workers during their service in New York.
Gillman said the initiative aimed to help overwhelmed New York-area facilities deal with the surge of patients there given the much-smaller caseload here in Utah. But it's also meant to serve a purpose here — giving local health care workers firsthand experience on how to manage such situations.
"Our Intermountain caregivers were able to bring back knowledge for the state to use in the case of our own surge," Gillman said. Bunnell, he said, will take what he learned and educate Weber County healthcare workers, first responders and others "on how to assist in an outbreak."
Without question, it was a unique experience, but hardly a leisurely vacation. Their workdays would last 12 hours, Hilton said, and the intensity of the situation never seemed to let up.
Bunnell helped in the emergency room at the New York hospital, given over almost entirely to coronavirus patients, and he said daily intake was around 600 patients, up from the pre-coronavirus figure of 215.
"That was shocking, and all the patients were so sick," he said, noting the toll it took on some of his colleagues who worked full time at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. "Some of them mentioned to me, 'I just want my life back.'"
For Hilton, one of the eye-opening things was seeing how the hospital was almost completely taken over by coronavirus patients. They were placed in any and all rooms, seemingly, and some had minimal privacy.
"Just realizing, wow, this is what a pandemic looks like. This is what the disease does. You hear about it on the news. ... But then when you see it in real life and you're looking at these people," she said, her voice trailing off. The wide range of patients, from their 20s on up, not just the elderly, also shocked her.
Unlike Bunnell, who typically dealt with patients checking into the hospital, Hilton frequently dealt with dying patients, those on their way out. On occasion, she helped facilitate video meetings via tablets between dying patients and their family members outside the hospital, unable to enter owing to safety precautions.
"That part of it was a shock. Death without a family member is devastating," she said. Watching some of those virtual meetings, family members grieving over a dying loved one, gnawed at her because "they're not actually able to give the patient a hug and say goodbye."
It took a toll. "There were times when I came home and definitely cried and just thought, wow, this is a lot sadder than we could have ever realized," she said.
But there's limited time for reflection when there are so many patients that need care, underscoring the praise she heaps on her fellow healthcare workers in New York for the long run, not just 16 days.
"You realize that yes, this happened. But you also realize that, well, I kind of have to move on," she said, explaining the quick grieving process she'd go through when a patient passed. "I kind of have to get it together and move forward because I have all these other people here that are also just as sick."