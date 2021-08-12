OGDEN — Celeste Ashment is hopeful. With the beginning of work to upgrade the Intermountain Cancer Center at McKay-Dee Hospital, she sees a future where more people can receive vital medical care.
She hopes the expansion means others suffering from cancer and their family members get the same sort of treatment she, her late husband Jimmy Ashment and the rest of their family got. The upgrade amounts to the biggest construction project at the hospital at its current site since the facility opened in 2002.
“They took the load off of us with scheduling, really just taking care of us,” she said at a ceremony Tuesday to inaugurate the launch of work. Though Jimmy Ashment ultimately died in 2019 from incurable bladder cancer, the care and attention she and her family received from Intermountain Cancer Center reps stood out, saying “I want this for others.”
Physicians involved in McKay-Dee’s cancer program, Ashment and others spoke at the ceremony, underscoring the big change afoot. McKay-Dee, located in southern Ogden at 4401 S. Harrison Blvd., is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based system of 24 hospitals and more.
“We’re reordering or restructuring our entire first floor to consolidate all of our cancer services together on one side of the hospital,” said Mike Clark, the McKay-Dee administrator and chief executive officer.
The upgrade should take around two years to complete and jackhammers at the hospital gave a sign that the work, which started earlier this week, was already underway. Physicians’ offices will be more closely integrated with chemotherapy and infusion therapy stations and other “wraparound services” associated with cancer care.
“Right now they’re scattered and they’re small... Not the ideal environment, let’s say it that way,” Clark said.
The number of infusion stations will be increased from eight to 12 and the number of chemotherapy infusion bays will be increased from 16 to 24. Moreover, a compounding pharmacy will be installed, allowing for faster treatment, while telemedicine capabilities will be expanded so patients can get attention from experts located outside of McKay-Dee. “You don’t have to go where the specialist is, they come to you,” Clark said.
Among the upshots, notably, should be the ability to recruit more physicians and treat more cancer patients.
“The center will have the medical oncology clinic, genetic counseling services, clinical trials program, a new linear accelerator and all infusion in the center to provide integrated cancer treatments,” said an Intermountain statement. Officials estimate a total price tag of $16 million for the plans including more than $4 million in gifts and donations.
Aside from the planned new brick and mortar, Celeste Ashment, who lives in Farr West, put the focus on the caregivers.
The new facility is “going to be beautiful, but it’s the people who make it magic,” she said. Because of the attention of cancer center staffers when her husband was getting treatment, she said, “we could focus on what time we had. We didn’t have to worry about scheduling. We didn’t have to focus on the bad stuff.”
Dr. Derrick Haslam, who helped care for Jimmy Ashment, also emphasized the role of caretarkers in easing some of the burden of patients and their family members.
“We want to take the cancer burden off their shoulders to the extent possible,” he said.