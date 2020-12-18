OGDEN — Whitney Hilton, a nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital, understands some people may be leery of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The skepticism about getting a vaccine is reasonable," she said. It's something new, its development was quick and, for now, it doesn't have a track record like vaccines that have been around for years for other ailments.
That said, after doing the research, reading up on the matter and asking some of the experts at McKay-Dee Hospital, she's all in. She got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, joining front-line health care workers across Utah and around the nation who started getting shots this week. She'll need a booster shot but sees vaccination as a way to finally get past the pandemic.
"We need it. We need hope," she said Friday. As a front-line health care worker who helps care for COVID-19 patients at McKay-Dee, she sees the havoc that the virus is wreaking. The vaccine provides a way out, a way to escape the pandemic's grip, a pathway back to a sense of normalcy.
Accordingly, if and when given the opportunity to get the vaccine, her recommendation to the public is crystal clear. Though health care workers who work most closely with COVID-19 patients are the focus of vaccination efforts for now, the pool will be expanding in the weeks and months to come. "I would say yes, absolutely get the vaccine," Hilton said.
The first health care workers in Utah received vaccinations last Tuesday. Those efforts continue and are expanding to more and more hospitals, and by as early as January, Weber-Morgan Health Department officials hope to launch efforts to vaccinate other groups — health care workers who aren't on the front lines in dealing with COVID-19, teachers and first responders, like police officers.
In the meantime, the message from health care officials about the vaccine is fairly unanimous.
“The best defense we have against the disease at this time is the vaccine. We are very confident in the effectiveness and safety of this vaccine," Masood Safaee, the McKay-Dee medical director, said in announcing vaccinations of the first employees at the Ogden hospital.
Similarly, Ben Holt, the medical staff president at McKay-Dee, sees the vaccine as a possible game-changer. "We know we still have a long road ahead, but we also know we’ve reached a shift. We’ve added another tool that has the potential to really make a difference," he said.
Angela Dunn, the Utah state epidemiologist, said last Tuesday that the vaccine won't turn things around immediately. Around 70%-80% of the public will have to be vaccinated for it to have best results, and she doesn't foresee a potential return to normalcy — no need for masks or social distancing — until fall 2021.
As of Friday, 2,300 caregivers at McKay-Dee Hospital and other facilities operated by Intermountain Healthcare, the Ogden facility's parent company, had been vaccinated. Intermountain spokesman Lance Madigan said they were spread out at eight Intemountain hospitals and facilities in all, with vaccinations to go to more facilities as more vaccines come in.
'REALLY LONELY DISEASE'
Hilton understands the apprehension some may feel about taking a new vaccine and the side effects. "I think that was the biggest thing for me — what we're facing, the side effects," she said, though she didn't suffer any ill effects following Thursday's jab of the needle.
But her research helped balance her perspective. She read material from Pfizer, the manufacturer of the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Intermountain Healthcare. She consulted some of the experts at McKay-Dee.
The mRNA technology that's the basis of the Pfizer vaccine is nothing new, Hilton said. Moreover, the vaccine doesn't use the live virus that causes COVID-19 and thus won't cause those who get inoculated to come down with the ailment. Beyond that, vaccines have long been around, protecting the public from smallpox, diphtheria and more. "We have to trust in science," Hilton said.
Cementing her decision, perhaps, was the front-row view she has to the devastation COVID-19 can cause. As a nurse, she accompanies doctors visiting COVID-19 patients, who typically are isolated to guard against the virus's spread.
"It's a really lonely disease," Hilton said. "You see these people who come in, they're just scared. They're alone and we're the only people they see and interact with."
Then when patients start declining, it can be a heartbreaking thing to see. Some rely on ventilators to help them breath, but that isn't always enough. "They're struggling to breath and there's nothing you can do," Hilton said.
For the general public, she sees the vaccine as a way to move beyond the masks, the social distancing, the self-imposed isolation — still necessary, health experts say, as vaccination efforts unfold. She's fortunate she was able to be vaccinated, Hilton said, and looks forward to the day when kids can go to school without fear, people can go to church, families can hold barbecues and get-togethers.
"We want to be able to go about our life without inhibition," she said. "That's our way back."