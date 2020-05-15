OGDEN — It's not everyday you get attention from "Good Morning America."
Or the "Today" show. Or Elle magazine.
But after her 16-day stint helping an overwhelmed New York-area hospital contend with coronavirus patients, and after getting a shout out from pop star Taylor Swift, McKay-Dee Hospital nurse Whitney Hilton got coverage from all those outlets and more.
"It was exciting at first, then it was kind of scary," she said, noting that her experience even made its way to media outlets in Russia, China and Africa. "I thought, wow, it's incredible just how fast news can spread."
The hoopla started after Hilton's return to Utah with numerous other Intermountain Healthcare workers who had also helped at several New York-area hospitals. Hilton, who lives in Farmington, helped out at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, just outside Queens. She was there April 14-30.
Hilton turned 30 soon after getting back to Utah, and friends and family, wanting to give her a splashy return, had reached out to Swift to see if they could get the star to take part in the festivities. Ultimately, Swift sent along a box of swag for Hilton — T-shirts, hoodies and more — as well as a personal message.
"It says, 'I wanted to send you some presents and let you know I'm so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly about taking this seriously,'" Hilton said. Hilton made regular social media posts about her experience while in New York, emphasizing the danger posed by coronavirus and the need to take it seriously.
Hilton, a hardcore Swift fan, or Swiftie, subsequently posted a photo of herself with the Swift message and more to social media, thanking the star, and "it kind of blew up," she said. The varied outlets, she said, sought "a good story to be able to tell amongst all the sadness that's come of this crisis."
Hilton calls all the attention her "15 minutes of fame." But she hopes the effort put forth by the healthcare workers still laboring in New York, still caring for all the coronavirus patients there, doesn't get lost in the shuffle.
"I also want to make sure that the New York nurses and team get recognized because they're the real heroes," Hilton said.