Since the early days of the pandemic, misinformation has been rife online. With uncertainty and fear abundant, falsehoods have gained a foothold in public consciousness.
The COVID-19 vaccine changes your DNA. It's also the perfect way to depopulate the earth. It makes you magnetic and causes infertility. And if you think your phone tracking you is a problem, think again. That vaccine has a microchip in it that will follow you and watch your every move so kiss your privacy goodbye. None of these are true, according to public health officials.
“A lot of misinformation can be spread through various sources and social media,” said Amy Carter, a communicable disease and epidemiology nurse with Weber-Morgan Health Department. “The most important thing people can do is to go to credible places to find their information. I know some people don't believe it, but the CDC, World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics are all credible places to find accurate information. You can also talk to your doctor or call your local health department.”
The Utah Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have information about the myths and facts surround the vaccine. Here are a few of them:
Do the COVID-19 vaccines change your DNA?
No. COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are mRNA vaccines and don’t interact with your DNA in any way. The vaccines don’t have any live virus in them and can’t give you COVID. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is genetic material that tells your body how to make proteins. These types of vaccines teach your body how to make copies of the spike protein found on the coronavirus. This triggers an immune response that creates antibodies to protect you from getting infected with COVID-19.
Were the vaccines developed too fast to be safe?
The technology used to develop the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines isn’t new. It’s been studied and used for cancer research, and the original research on mRNA vaccines is decades old. The other vaccine platform uses a weakened adenovirus, which has been studied extensively for other vaccines.
“We know the vaccines are very safe and if you look at the credible sources, share it with family and friends,” Carter said. “There are multiple opportunities for people to get their vaccine at no cost. It's one of the best tools we have to get society back to normal as much as possible.”
Are COVID-19 vaccines linked to infertility or miscarriage?
No. Thousands of women have received the vaccine while they were pregnant or have become pregnant after getting the vaccine. Data shows that COVID-19 vaccines have not caused infertility, miscarriage, or complications with pregnancy or delivery for either the mother or baby.
However, many pregnant women who have gotten the COVID-19 virus during pregnancy have had serious complications caused by the virus. Pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 because their immune response is not as high.
Do I need the vaccine if I’ve already had COVID-19?
Yes. You should still get vaccinated, even if you’ve already had COVID-19. Even if you still have some natural immunity, or immunity from having the virus, studies are showing the immunity from the vaccines adds another layer of protection, better protects against variants, keeps you from even getting the virus again, and lasts longer than natural immunity. Vaccination is a much safer and effective way to develop immunity than being infected by the virus because you don’t know how COVID-19 will affect you.
Is it a HIPAA violation if someone asks me if I’m vaccinated for COVID-19?
No. HIPAA laws are often misunderstood, so it makes it easy for misinformation to spread. HIPAA stands for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-191). The law was made to make sure employees had health insurance between jobs. However, a privacy rule was added in 2003. The privacy rule is the part that is typically misunderstood.
Do the vaccines contain a microchip or tracking device?
No. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain a microchip or tracking device. This has been proven false.
Do the vaccines make you magnetic?
No. COVID-19 vaccines do not make people magnetic or Bluetooth compatible. None of the ingredients in the FDA-authorized vaccines are magnetic, and none of the vaccines contain Bluetooth technology.