OGDEN — The Red Cross and Intermountain Healthcare both say there's a severe blood shortage happening right now, and they're calling on Utahns to help.
The shortage can be attributed to a number of factors, the organizations say, including a recent rise in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries — all of which can require blood. Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said his organization has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected over the past three months to meet demand.
"But we can’t do it without donors," Hrouda said. "Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood."
Nationwide, the Red Cross has seen red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021, more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide transfusions. The Red Cross says up to 40% of trauma deaths that happen in hospitals involve massive hemorrhaging. The demand for blood is also being driven by patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic and oftentimes seek medical intervention with advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions.
"Some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care," Hrouda said. "As we return to pre-pandemic activities and resume travel to visit loved ones, we want people to remember the needs of patients this summer and the power so many of us have to help save lives."
According to a press release from IHC, blood is perishable and can't be stockpiled. It typically has a shelf life of about 42 days, so the supply has to be constantly be replenished by donors. Intermountain physicians predict the current shortage could last up to 90 days as donor turnout is proving to be much lower than normal this summer, with many vaccinated Americans resuming summer travels and activities that may have previously been put on hold due to the pandemic.
"The need for blood donations across the nation is at an all-time high," says a statement from IHC. "Including here in Utah."
IHC says Type O is the most in-demand blood type and often the first to be depleted from hospital shelves during a shortage. Type O-negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel use most when there isn't time to determine the blood type of a particular patient.
"We’re asking that Utahns step up and donate during this critical time," reads the IHC statement. "It’s vital that we have enough blood to treat patients who are undergoing surgeries and procedures, as well as trauma patients who are brought in from the scene of an accident who are fighting for their lives."
To schedule a blood donation, go to www.redcrossblood.org or www.utahblood.org/.