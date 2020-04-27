OGDEN — As a show of thanks to health care workers on the frontlines in fighting COVID-19, a Weber County group formed to show support for U.S. service members has unfurled a giant flag at McKay-Dee Hospital.
The big banner will move Tuesday morning to Ogden Regional Medical Center.
"They suit up, going to work every day, not knowing what's going to be there for them," said Josh Eldridge, a volunteer with Follow the Flag North Ogden, which is behind the initiative.
Follow the Flag reps unfurled the 30-foot by 60-foot flag, called "The Lieutenant," on the north tower of McKay-Dee on Saturday and it's to stay there until around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Then it will be moved to Ogden Regional Medical Center and draped that same morning at around 10 a.m. outside the Washington Terrace hospital for another three-day stint.
Follow the Flag reps appreciate those "on the frontlines during this COVID-19 pandemic and hope that this flag will show our appreciation and inspire all those in need," said a Follow the Flag statement. The public is invited to the Ogden Regional unfurling, and those handling the flag, the statement continued, "will be practicing proper social distancing."
Follow the Flag North Ogden was perhaps most notably involved in activities around Veteran's Day last November to honor those who serve or have served in the U.S. military. To mark the occasion, meant to become an annual event, the group hung its gigantic flag, "The Major," for 11 days at the mouth of Coldwater Canyon.
But in recognition of the vital role of health care workers in fighting the coronavirus, Follow the Flag leaders decided to expand the group's typical focus, U.S. service members, to the doctors, nurses and other caretakers helping those who contract the virus. Eldridge said the initiative also is meant as a nod to police, firefighters and other first responders who remain on the job as many others work from home or otherwise keep a low profile as part of efforts to prevent the coronavirus' spread.
The situation here isn't as dire as in coronavirus hotspots like New York City, "but it could be," Eldridge said. "That's what makes them so valuable."
The Lieutenant is a much smaller version of The Major, which measures 150-feet by 78-feet. But it's still big, covering about half of McKay-Dee's north tower. Its unfurling on Saturday drew health care workers in scrubs and masks as well as representatives from the South Ogden police and fire departments, who brought their own vehicles to add to the color, Eldridge said.
"They were all lining up for pictures with the flag and the fire trucks," Eldridge said. "I think they felt appreciated."
Another 300 or so smaller flags were placed along the rolling entry into the McKay-Dee complex.
Representatives from both McKay-Dee and Ogden Regional expressed thanks and appreciation for the Follow the Flag initiative.
"To see the community come together in such a huge way has been impactful, and we love hearing about their excitement as they have seen the flags," said Donna Chapman, a McKay-Dee nurse administrator. "Many of our caregivers have brought their families to see the flags, and others have used it as inspiration as they start or end a shift."
Mark Adams, the Ogden Regional chief executive officer, said the large flag is inspiring and moving.
"Having the flag on our campus will be a tremendous boost in morale to our caregivers who are being challenged like never before at this time," he said. "It is thrilling to host this show of patriotism and solidarity here."
Follow the Flag North Ogden formed in the aftermath of the death of Brent Taylor in late 2018 while he served on a Utah Army National Guard deployment to Afghanistan. Taylor served as a major in the National Guard and was also mayor of North Ogden.