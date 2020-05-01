NORTH OGDEN — The praise health care workers have been getting of late for their efforts in the fight on coronavirus isn't the sort of thing they're used to.
"We're doing what we love doing. It's our job," said Erika Sullivan, a registered nurse at the North Ogden Clinic, an Intermountain Healthcare facility that serves as a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
Whatever the case, the attention is appreciated.
"I like it," said Kile Kearns, another North Ogden Clinic registered nurse who helps oversee the COVID-19 testing operation.
As the coronavirus case count grows and efforts to curb COVID-19 continue, health care workers are on the front lines in dealing with the outbreak. The situation here in Weber County, with 150 confirmed cases and two deaths as of Thursday, is hardly as dire as in hotspots like New York City — with nearly 165,000 cases and around 13,000 deaths. Still, day in and day out of late, workers like Sullivan and Kearns have been the ones putting themselves in potential harm's way, aiding those from Northern Utah who are potentially infected.
These workers say they feel relatively safe with the protective gear they wear. Utah hasn't experienced the sort of shortage in personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gowns and face shields that other places have, according to Kearns.
"I'm very confident in this PAPR," said Carissa Cieloha, a certified medical assistant who helps administer coronavirus tests at the North Ogden Clinic site, referring to the Powered Air Purifying Respirator she wears to carry out her duties.
Still, health care workers are potentially at risk, and as such have been the focus of applause around the globe for their efforts. Locally, Follow the Flag North Ogden — formed to show support for U.S. service members — put its focus this week on health care workers. Group members unfurled a giant flag at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, and then at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, as a show of thanks for what they do.
"They're in the center of it all," said Josh Eldridge, a Follow the Flag volunteer who aided in the initiative.
Health care workers, meantime, say it's all in a day's work.
"I think most people who go into health care don't go into it for the praise," Kearns said. Rather, they go into the field because they want to help people.
'Heroes work here'
Signs reading "Heroes work here" dot the grassy area around the North Ogden Clinic.
The coronavirus testing area is set up in the parking lot of the clinic so those who worry they have the ailment don't have to leave their vehicles, thus minimizing its potential spread. On this day, about four cars are lined up, waiting to access the "triage" area, an open-sided tent where motorists face an initial screening by health care workers.
If someone is in bad shape, they can go inside the clinic to see a doctor. Otherwise, patients drive forward about 30 feet past the screening area to another open-sided tent for the actual testing.
"Right now, we're testing as many people as we can, for the most part," said Kearns, who estimates that 98% to 99% of those who show up at the clinic end up getting tested.
Testing is done through a vehicle's open window by inserting a swab into a patient's nostril for collection of material to be tested for COVID-19. That's when the North Ogden Clinic workers come in closest contact with patients. Cieloha, handling the task on this day, is decked out in a yellow gown that goes to her wrists and below her knees, surgical gloves, and a PAPR, which shields her face.
"We have some people come through who look very sick. We have some people come through who look healthy," said Sullivan.
Either way, the availability of protective equipment safeguards the workers. They seemingly take the work in stride. There's no sharing of equipment, no passing of used gear from one shift to another because of limited supplies, as has occurred in some coronavirus hotspots experiencing shortages, according to media reports.
"As long as you have the proper PPE, there should be no more increased risk of exposure," Kearns said.
Likewise, Kearns hasn't sensed any trauma among his fellow health care workers. They don't face the sort of extreme conditions as in some of the urban coronavirus hotspots, with heavier caseloads and hospitals teeming with coronavirus patients. The North Ogden Clinic has handled upwards of 150 people seeking coronavirus tests on its busier days.
"I think everyone's OK," Kearns said.
He lauded calls by Utah and local leaders for social distancing and other measures before the situation got out of hand and credits that with limiting the scope of the problem in the state.
The anxiety and fear
Tom Wood, a doctor in the McKay-Dee Hospital emergency room, echoes Kearns.
"We've been very fortunate here," with far fewer COVID-19 cases than in other harder hit parts of the country, Wood said. "The government has been very proactive."
Moreover, Wood wants it known that the emergency room at his hospital is safe and clean. Usage has dipped from around 170 patients a day since coronavirus pandemic started to around 100. But coronavirus patients and other patients are kept separate, Wood said, and the public can rest assured that they'll get proper treatment in a sanitary environment.
All that said, Utah has its share of coronavirus victims — 46 deaths statewide as of Thursday, including the two in Weber County. And helping in the more serious cases that end up at hospitals like McKay-Dee exacts a toll.
Wood recalls the anxiety and fear he's seen in some coronavirus patients, separated from family to guard against the spread of coronavirus, only in contact with healthcare workers they don't know who are heavily suited up in protective garb.
"You have to do everything you can to limit the spread, limit the contact," he said.
Such cases have left Wood subdued, teary-eyed even, and have given him a taste, perhaps, of what some healthcare workers in the hotspots face on an ongoing and regular basis.
"For sure, that's the hardest part of it," Wood said.