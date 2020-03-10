OGDEN -- Northern Utah is home to to Utah's first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the issue much closer to home for residents.
Many wonder what they can do to avoid getting or spreading the illness and want to understand the level of risk. Some are calling local health departments with these questions, so the Standard-Examiner has compiled answers to questions that are frequently asked.
Utah maintains a more extensive list of frequently asked questions among the state's online coronavirus resources, which are available at coronavirus.utah.gov.
1. How likely is it that I will get COVID-19?
Both of Utah's COVID-19 cases are travel related, and the virus is not spreading through Utah communities, so the risk to Utahns is currently low, said Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, at a press conference held Tuesday morning to answer questions about the second case of COVID-19, which occurred in the Weber-Morgan health district.
"But those who are over 60, especially with underlying medical conditions, definitely need to still be extra cautious and take extra steps to protect themselves against the disease," Dunn said, especially when traveling or attending large events.
However, everyone has a role in this prevention, she said.
Those younger than 60 who are sick shouldn't visit anyone in the older age group, she continued.
"We really need to protect our older adults," she said.
This guidance also applies to anyone who has a chronic health condition like heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, according to a CDC web page providing guidance to those who are at higher risk.
Higher risk individuals should avoid crowds, cruise travel and nonessential air travel, according to the CDC.
2. What can I do to prevent catching or spreading it?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common way COVID-19 is spread is through person to person contact. It may be possible that a person could pick up the virus by touching surfaces that have the virus on it, but currently, this is not suspected as the primary way the virus spreads.
Public health officials at all levels have relentlessly urged people to reduce contact with others when they are sick with a respiratory illness, refrain from close contact with anyone else who is sick and increase personal hygiene practices. These practices include washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer and coughing into a sleeve instead of your hands.
3. Should I visit my health provider if I have symptoms that are similar to those of COVID-19?
If you suspect that you have COVID-19, you should call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707 to get guidance about your situation, said Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. This line will take callers through a series of steps to determine if they need care.
The criteria determining if you should seek care are constantly changing, Buttars said, and the state information line is regularly updated to reflect those changes.
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are cough, fever and respiratory symptoms, but those symptoms on their own are not cause for alarm, according a Utah Department of Health press release.
Those who have traveled to areas where COVID-19 is widespread or who have been in contact with someone who has the disease, should contact their health provider immediately, and their provider will contact public health officials.
Those who suspect they have COVID-19 should not go to a clinic, physician's office or emergency room without notifying the provider beforehand, as precautions need to be taken before they arrive, the release says.
4. What is the treatment for COVID-19?
There is no vaccine for COVID-19, but the Utah Department of Health recommends getting a flu vaccination, since we are still in flu and respiratory illness season, according to a department press release.
"There is no specific treatment for COVID-19. It is supportive or treating the symptoms," Dunn said Tuesday, "and so, depending on the severity of the disease ... the supportive treatment will match that."
5. Do I need to buy a store of home supplies? If so, which ones?
According to Dunn, older adults and other high-risk individuals should be prepared in case they are quarantined by "making sure you have enough food, enough medications, something to do for 14 days — it's going to be really important for this age group," Dunn said Tuesday.
The CDC echoes this guidance, advising older adults to obtain extra medications or arrange for them to be sent by mail and purchase supplies like tissues and over-the-counter medicines to treat fever and other respiratory symptoms. They should also have enough groceries on hand to allow them to stay home for an extended period.
5. Should I travel on an airplane? Which places should I avoid?
The CDC has only set travel advisories for countries where the disease is widespread, including China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan and Hong Kong. Advisories have not been issued for domestic travel.
Local health departments are not issuing advice on travel, Buttars said, and no thresholds have been met that warrant additional travel restrictions.
"At this point, travel at your own risk, knowing that you'll have to be extra cautious," she said.
The risk of infection on an airplane is low because of how air circulates and is filtered, according to the CDC, which has a page dedicated to frequently asked travel questions.
Some organizations have elected to restrict travel on their own, however. The University of Utah announced Monday that it would be restricting all travel related to university business through April 30 — whether that travel is domestic or international.
For those seeking information about where COVID-19 cases are occurring, Johns Hopkins maintains a world map with live updates of identified cases.