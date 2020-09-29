A woman convicted of spreading hepatitis C while diverting drugs in two Northern Utah hospitals now wants early release from prison because she's at high risk for COVID-19 behind bars.
Federal prosecutors say Elet Neilson's bid for compassionate release to home confinement "teems with irony" and they are fighting it.
On behalf of the Layton woman, the Federal Public Defender's Office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday filed an appeal of her case to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.
In a handwritten motion to U.S. District Judge Dee Benson in June, Neilson sought relief from the five-year prison term she began serving last spring.
"We inmates are stacked on top of each other here," Neilson wrote, "on continued lockdown with no end in sight and no effective strategy to adequately social distance."
She complained health care at the Alderson, West Virginia, minimum security prison camp is "substandard" and the pandemic prohibition against family visitation has been "agonizing."
She said her hepatitis C, while in remission, leaves her in danger if she gets COVID-19, and she's 53, which also carries higher risk.
The U.S. Attorney's Office urged Benson to reject her motion, which he did on Sept. 11.
"The elephant in the room, now expressed, is that the defendant contracted hepatitis C by committing her crimes and spread that same disease to seven known and innocent persons while acting in the capacity of an ER nurse under the imputed ethic of doing no harm," the prosecution document said.
If she is released "because of a disease she contracted and spread while committing crimes," it would mean "crime, for her, would pay."
"Sustaining a motion that is based in such palpable irony would lead to an entirely bizarre and unjust result," the prosecutors said.
The Attorney's Office also pointed to Neilson's DUI arrest in Davis County while she was awaiting trial on the federal felony charges against her.
Benson ruled Neilson failed to demonstrate "extraordinary and compelling reasons" under the law to warrant compassionate prison release.
For instance, he noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not listed hepatitis C as one of the underlying medical conditions that put people at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Neilson's claim that her age is a major factor in her level of risk is "unavailing," Benson said, because older age groups, 65 and up, are at much higher risk.
She has served only about eight months of her sentence, he added.
Letting her out so soon "would minimize (her) actions and undermine the need to promote respect for the law and afford adequate deterrence to criminal conduct," the judge said.
Neilson pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.
She was charged after public health and criminal investigations determined that thousands of people treated at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and Davis Hospital in Layton may have been exposed to hepatitis C.
Neilson worked at Davis Hospital in 2014 and at McKay-Dee the next year.
At her sentencing, a defense attorney said Neilson gave patients diluted narcotic doses, then took the syringes home and use them on herself.
The outbreak caused the hospitals to offer hepatitis C testing to 7,200 patients. More than 3,700 people came forward for tests and investigators said at least seven people were infected.
Neilson's nursing license was revoked. She told Benson she knows she can never work as a nurse again but she hopes to get a job in medical billing when she gets out of prison.