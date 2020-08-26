OGDEN — While stopping short of a full-on mandate, the Ogden City Council has formally encouraged all citizens of Junction City to wear masks in public areas.
The council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday night urging residents to voluntarily wear a mask when conditions call for it, an effort aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The resolution is in support and partnership with Weber County and its Mask Up Weber campaign. Ogden's measure was adopted by the council by a vote of 6-0. Council Member Doug Stephens was unable to attend Tuesday's meeting but has been in support of the resolution.
"This was a good step in just trying to lead by example," Council Member Bart Blair said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is evidence that wearing a mask over the nose and mouth significantly reduces the spray of respiratory droplets. The CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask in public settings, especially where social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible and when around people who don't live in your household. Children under 2 years old and people who have trouble breathing should not wear a mask. Ogden's resolution asks residents to follow the CDC guidance.
In late July, Weber County officials launched the Mask Up Weber campaign, also encouraging citizens to wear masks. Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, told the Standard-Examiner that a county mask mandate had been discussed, but officials ultimately decided against it, noting that the requirement would end at the county line, limiting its potential effectiveness.
The Ogden City administration and Mayor Mike Caldwell say they strongly support the campaign and encourage its residents follow it. According to the council resolution, following the CDC guidelines for mask wearing will accelerate economic recovery and help bring down positive cases of the virus.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department had confirmed 3,228 positive cases of COVID-19, with 29 resulting deaths as of Wednesday. The health department reported 167 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Aug. 22 — 18 more new cases than was seen the week before.
Council Member Luis Lopez said with cooperation from city residents, students will be in a better position to make a safe return to the classroom. Ogden School District began with 2020-2021 classes on Wednesday.
"These are unprecedented times," Lopez said. "And we must work together to ensure that in our community feels healthy and safe."