WEST POINT — Ogden Clinic is opening another location in Davis County in August.
The new West Point clinic, located at 145 S. 3000 West, will open Aug. 5 Ogden Clinic announced in a press release.
The clinic will provide "comprehensive family medicine, urgent care, pediatric services, dermatology services, physical therapy services and a pharmacy," according to the release.
Tours of the clinic will be offered in small groups beginning at 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held outside the building at 4:45 p.m.
Those who want to register for the tours can go online to www.ogdenclinic.com/about/tour.
A virtual tour is also available online at the webstie. Masks will be required for those choosing to attend the in-person tours, per a clinic spokesperson.
"Davis County is a growing, thriving community that is increasingly in need of dynamic healthcare services," Ogden Clinic CEO Kevin Porter said in the press release statement. "This new clinic will provide high-quality healthcare at a location convenient to families across Davis County."
Ogden Clinic will now have 24 locations in Weber and Davis counties, per a website directory. Same-day appointments are available, according to the press release.
"Ogden Clinic’s focus is to provide the best, most specialized, comprehensive care in northern Utah," said Dr. Kurtis Woolf, one of the doctors listed on the West Point directory. "As a Davis County resident, I’m thrilled to be able to play a central role in adding this new West Point location to help us provide a greater depth and breadth of services to the Davis County community."
According to the company website, Ogden Clinic was founded in 1950 with an original location on 29th Street and Harrison Boulevard in Ogden before moving down the street in 1973 where its main location, called the Professional Center, remains today.
Ogden Clinic opened its first Davis County location in 2014 in Bountiful.