OGDEN — With COVID-19 vaccination rates among people of color in Utah lagging, several clinics have been scheduled in Ogden to help counter the trend.
A range of clinics are already operating in Weber County and the planned clinics organized by the Ogden chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and several other organizations are open to the general public. They are specifically set up, though, to be "a safe space for communities of color" in a bid to spur increased vaccination rates in the group, said Angel Castillo, a community advocate helping organize them.
The first of the COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinics is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the Ogden School District administrative campus at 1950 Monroe Blvd. in building 8, the gymnasium. Another will follow at that location on May 1 for the second dose of those getting the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Another clinic will be held at Second Baptist Church at 227 27th St. in Ogden on April 17 from noon to 8 p.m. A second clinic will follow at that location, also for the second dose of those getting the Pfizer vaccine, on May 8. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be offered at the clinics.
Among the accommodations at the clinics will be Spanish-speaking personnel to assist with vaccinations of members of the Latino community more comfortable in that language. Registration for vaccination appointments may be done online in both Spanish and English or via phone and only minimal information is required, including name, birthdate and contact info. What's more, organizers and leaders from the Black and Latino communities, among others, will be reaching out to encourage participation.
"We are the first clinics that have removed more barriers," Castillo said.
Some doses will be reserved for walk-up vaccinations, but Castillo encourages preregistration to assure a spot. Go to public.domo.com/cards/9r3K4 to register online or call or text 801-888-8327.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the 108.3 million people nationwide who have received at least one vaccination dose, 65.4% of them are white and non-Hispanic. That group represents 60.1% of the U.S. population, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. CDC numbers show that 10.6% of those with at least one vaccine dose are Hispanic, though the segment accounts for 18.5% of the population. Another 8.3% of those vaccinated come from the African American community, which accounts for 13.4% of the population.
That sort of underrepresentation of people of color among the pool getting vaccinated is at the heart of the planned clinics hosted by the Ogden NAACP, Ogden's Project Success Coalition, Comunidades Unidas and other groups. As with the CDC figures, Utah Department of Health numbers also show disparities among different demographic groups. In the white, non-Hispanic population, 41.1 of every 100 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The figure falls to 21.7 of every 100 people among Latinos and 15.9 of every 100 people in the African American community.
"There are trust issues that need to be overcome," Castillo said. That is, some people of color may feel uneasy at some of the other clinics.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department has been hosting vaccination clinics at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus in Ogden. Nomi Health and Community Nursing Services have also hosted clinics in Weber County. Additional vaccine information is available online at getmyshot.utah.gov.