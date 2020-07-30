OGDEN — It was Nov. 29, 1918, and the message from Ogden city health officials was blunt.
“The Board of Health says, wear the masks, and the masks will be worn, or arrests will follow,” reads the public notice published in that day’s edition of the Ogden Standard.
The Spanish flu pandemic raged around the world and the Ogden Board of Health, which set health policy at the time, was trying to get a grip on the situation, control the disease’s spread. A notice the day before in the Ogden Standard, the predecessor to the Standard-Examiner, had spelled out the terms of the order containing the mask mandate, applicable to barbers, dentists, clerks, elevator operators and others.
Sound familiar? It should.
Just as health officials and political leaders today wrestle with the appropriate policy approach on the use of face coverings to guard against the spread of COVID-19, it was a point of debate more than 100 years ago in response to the Spanish flu. Indeed, E. Thomas Ewing, a Virginia Tech history professor, wrote an article on use of face masks in the United States to control the Spanish flu pandemic, using the response in Ogden as a case study and drawing parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ogden ultimately reversed its mask mandate of 1918, just 15 days after it was implemented.
“In today’s difficult public climate, we can perhaps learn a lesson from Ogden’s decision to end the ordinance by listening to multiple points of view, acknowledging differential enforcement on marginal populations and modifying policies as conditions change,” Ewing writes. The article was published July 23 in HistoryExtra, the website of BBC History Magazine and other publications affiliated with BBC Studios, the British television production firm.
In the end, Ewing seems to suggest that mask mandates may have their limits, that inflexibility and unequal application of mask policies or overly onerous policies may not be the way to go. His paper notes several examples of non-mask-wearers, or “mask slackers,” being cited and fined in Ogden during the Spanish flu pandemic and the subsequent debate and backlash that brought the city’s mask policy to a quick end.
“The historical record forces us to ask which trajectory will be more sustainable: A commitment to changing individual behavior to bring lasting improvement in public well-being, or a growing backlash against onerous health regulations that could allow the virus to infect many thousands more victims?” he writes.
In responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials today seem to have channeled some of the issues Ewing hints at in his paper. County leaders have launched a messaging campaign to encourage mask wearing among the general public, though not mandated their use. Likewise, though some workers, like restaurant employees, are required to use masks per state guidelines on dealing with COVID-19, Weber County officials haven’t resorted to fines.
In theory, “fines could be assessed to a restaurant for noncompliance, but health department staff would do everything we can to prevent it from going that far,” said Michaela Harris. She’s the environmental health director for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, which now sets health policy in Ogden and the rest of Weber County.
Rather, though, in addressing complaints at businesses about violations of COVID-19 guidelines, education about the applicable rules has been the preferred approach, not monetary fines.
“Our process is always to educate first and provide information to the facility. Sometimes they aren’t sure which employees need to wear masks and under what circumstances,” Harris said. “In the event that we receive multiple complaints or someone doesn’t believe the guidelines apply, we’ll issue (a notice-to-comply letter), which cites the governor’s executive order and clarifies the requirements.”
‘A MISERABLE EXPERIENCE’In outlining the response to mask rules during the Spanish flu pandemic, Ewing’s paper pulls from the experiences in several U.S. cities, drawing from newspaper reports of the time. The response in Ogden, pulling from Ogden Standard articles, seems to loom largest.
Ogden’s brief policy a century ago had required mask use among a select cross-section of workers. “All persons attending upon patients suffering from influenza, and all barbers, dentists, clerks, elevator operators and others of similar occupations and persons coming into close contact with the public shall wear masks,” it reads.
Ewing’s paper notes two women cited for not wearing masks: Rhoda Williams, a department store clerk, and a bakery worker identified as Mrs. Reynolds.
“Williams had asthma, so wearing a mask was ‘a miserable experience,’ according to her physician. The judge expressed ‘human consideration’ for her plight but fined her $10,” Ewing writes. Reynolds objected that the rules “are framed to hit those who have to work for their living the hardest” and received a $5 fine.
The paper goes on to note a “parade” of defendants appearing in court on Dec. 6, 1918, for violating the mask law and the subsequent backlash, in part stemming from uneven enforcement.
“City health officials admitted they ‘had received many complaints that the mask ordinance was working unequally, and poor people were being fined for negligence while others of bigger pockets were not being caught,’” Ewing writes. Thereafter, “the motion ‘banishing the mask regulation’ was passed and went into effect immediately, bringing the two-week experiment in social regulation to an end.”
Still, some back in the days of the Spanish flu had pushed for mask mandates, just as some do today. Ewing’s paper didn’t reference it, but in a letter to the editor in the Ogden Standard on Nov. 23, 1918, O.A. Kennedy hints at the need for a mandate to combat the Spanish flu.
“Then if the masks are the proper thing, let us have them and let us see that everyone wears them. And let us have them at once, for, if they will be the means of saving one human life, it will be well worth all the trouble and inconvenience,” Kennedy writes.