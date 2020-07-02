OGDEN — Jessica Damian, pushing a full grocery cart to her car, knows there are those who doubt the severity of COVID-19.
“Some people think it isn’t real. But it is,” she said.
Mindful of such doubters and trying to raise awareness among others who just aren’t fully cognizant of the coronavirus threat, a team of volunteers handed out free face masks on Wednesday. They stood outside a pair of markets in Ogden that are geared to Latinos, and the focus was on increasing awareness in a community particularly hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just don’t want the numbers to keep increasing,” said Maria Fregoso, a Weber State University student and one of the volunteers.
Damian, though already wearing a mask, took a few of the free ones offered by Fregoso for other family members. And in all, the volunteers, working with the Multicultural Task Force for COVID-19, handed out 200 to 250 masks outside the Rancho Market at 905 E. 26th St., estimates Taylor Knuth, who heads the task force and helped spearhead the effort. A separate group handed out masks outside the other Rancho Market location on Washington Boulevard in Ogden.
The masks by themselves may not counter the high rates of coronavirus among Latinos in Weber County and across the state and nation. As of Wednesday, Latinos — just 10.9% of the population in Weber and Morgan counties — accounted for 44.7% of the COVID-19 cases in those two counties, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department. People of color, including Latinos, African-Americans, Pacific islanders and others, collectively accounted for 57.3% of the COVID-19 cases, although just 14.2% of the two counties’ population.
“It almost feels like a bandaid on a wound, a big, huge wound,” said Knuth, alluding to the seeming impact of his group’s efforts relative to the problem. The task force he leads has representation from the health department, the city of Ogden, Midtown Community Health Center and other entities.
But it’s one of numerous initiatives the task force here, and other state groups, are doing to address particularly high rates of COVID-19 among people of color. And meeting directly with the public can have a big impact.
“That’s why we’re here, boots on the ground, to talk to people one on one,” Knuth said.
WSU students Zadoth Vazquez and Zulyma Mendoza, two other volunteers helping out Wednesday, would talk to customers entering and leaving the market about the COVID-19 threat, both in English and Spanish. They’d also offer them literature on the subject in addition to masks. Vazquez thinks such direct contact can have a big influence — messages broadcast via more traditional mediums sometimes don’t register.
“I don’t want anymore cases to happen where we have to get more restrictions,” said Mendoza, a certified nursing assistant at a retirement home who’s attuned to COVID-19 dangers. “I just want cases to lower down and people to realize it’s more urgent.”
The heightened focus on Latinos in Weber County came from efforts of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs to increase efforts statewide to deal with higher COVID-19 rates among people of color. With Wednesday’s efforts, Knuth estimates participants have thus far handed out around 1,000 free masks. Volunteers also distributed masks at a rally last Saturday in Ogden called to protest police brutality, sponsored in part by the Northern Utah Black Lives Matter chapter.
Beyond that, COVID-19 literature is increasingly being translated into Spanish, and a mobile COVID-19 testing initiative is scheduled for July 18 outside the Second Baptist Church at 227 27th St., in Ogden. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 801-413-3248, 801-747-9547 or, for Spanish-speakers, 801-436-7118.
Lori Buttars, the health department spokeswoman, said the department will be getting a $900,000 grant, thanks to the federal CARES Act, that will be used to help hire additional contact tracers. Contact tracers help track down others who have come in contact with known COVID-19 patients, a key in helping slow the spread of the ailment.
“We’re prioritizing Spanish-speakers because we realize that’s a large part of our caseload right now,” Buttars said.
Jesse Bush from the health department said another mobile testing is also in the works, focused on worksites that have experienced outbreaks, the Latino community and others.