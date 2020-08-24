OGDEN — The new COVID-19 case counts may be holding steady at sharply reduced levels compared to mid-July, creating, perhaps, a measure of breathing room as schools in Weber and Davis counties prepare to open their doors.
Jer Bates, spokesperson for the Ogden School District, reported a "very positive atmosphere and sentiments" among school reps ahead of Wednesday's reopening of schools.
"I think there's a lot of excitement to get back in the classroom and be back learning again in that environment," said Lane Findlay, the Weber School District spokesperson.
Still, some are nervous. There are plenty of unknowns and Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, isn't offering a firm prediction on what to expect. She just noted that plans to guard against COVID-19's spread are in place.
Weber School District, with nearly 33,000 students last year, and Ogden School District, with more than 11,000 kids, open their doors on Wednesday, while classes launch on Tuesday in the Davis School District, with nearly 73,000 students.
"We've worked with the schools to make their (reopening) plans. We know they have their students, staff and teachers' best interests at heart," Buttars said.
Like Buttars, Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department, cited the preparation and collaboration that went into crafting the Davis School District reopening plan. Health officials there, as everywhere, will be closely monitoring the opening of schools. The district, Warner said in an email, "has put a lot of focus on the areas that we know help slow the spread of this virus (good hygiene, face masks, physical distancing and good cleaning/disinfecting measures)."
Not surprisingly, though, jitters abound with so many students prepared to start mingling again as the 2020-2021 school year begins. "That's to be expected, that's reasonable," Bates said.
The Alpine, Provo and Nebo school districts in Utah County opened their doors last week, and Aislynn Tolman-Hill, spokesperson for the Utah County Health Department, said cases have already been reported within the Alpine system. "We're definitely on pins and needles, so to speak, to see where things go," Tolman-Hill said, though the news of new cases wasn't a surprise.
On a more positive note, weekly COVID-19 case counts are holding at sharply reduced levels compared to highs in July, when things seemed to peak.
Weber and Morgan counties reported 152 new cases for the week ending Aug. 22, on par with the 149 cases the week before, according to Weber-Morgan Health Department figures. The weekly count peaked at 413 on July 18.
Davis County reported 203 cases, close to the 200 from the week prior, but a far cry from the 438 cases in the week ending July 18. Utah County, meantime, reported 700 new cases, down from 703 the week before and the peak of 920 for the week ending July 18, according to Utah County Health Department figures.
Still, even numbers like that aren't cause for declarations of victory.
"Certainly the numbers have led us to be cautiously optimistic on certain days, and other days, not," Tolman-Hill said.
Buttars counseled continued vigilance. Leadership Learning Academy, a charter school in Ogden, reported last week that "a couple" of students at the school had tested positive for COVID-19, only days after its Aug. 17 reopening. "We just don't want people to think they can let up," she said.
If students do test positive, Buttars said they'd be instructed to stay home, hence the import of continuing to observe safeguards like mask use to prevent COVID-19's spread. Other family, members, too, would likely need to quarantine.
Notwithstanding such cautionary messaging, officials are also trying to keep upbeat. “There’s this excitement, although it's tempered with some nervousness, a little cautious excitement," Ogden School District superintendent Rich Nye said at an Ogden School Board meeting last week.
In the Davis School District, Warner noted that the health department helped the district hire assistants to help "investigate and mitigate" the prevalence of COVID-19 in schools there. "Over the last two weeks, we've held several training sessions with these aides and DSD administration, as well as the charter schools in the county, and we feel good about this added resource we've been able to add to our COVID-19 toolbox," he said.
Reporter Patrick Carr contributed to this story.