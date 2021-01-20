OGDEN — The Weber-Morgan Health Department has already vaccinated more than 5,000 people for the COVID-19 virus and more mass distribution clinics are on the way.
Officials from the department briefed the Ogden City Council on Tuesday night on their vaccine distribution plan, which they say is currently a very fluid process.
"Our information is changing weekly," said Skyler Pyle, emergency services manager for the health department. "Sometimes daily, sometimes hourly."
Pyle said right now, the department receives its inoculation allotment from the state and is currently getting about 8.3% of whatever the state's total is. The amount varies by week, Pyle said, though over the last three weeks, the department has been averaging about 1,300 doses distributed per week. Between Jan. 5, when the department's vaccination effort started, and last week, the department has given the vaccine to 5,441 people.
The department is now holding mass clinics, following a distribution timeline set by the federal and state governments. Pyle said under the current plan, the department plans to continue to vaccinate health care and behavioral health workers, teachers, first responders, and Weber and Morgan county residents who are 70 or older, through at least the end of February. Vaccinations for the rest of the general public aren't expected to be available until at least March and likely later than that.
The mass vaccination clinics for those groups are being held at Weber State University's Dee Events Center, 4444 Event Center Drive, in Ogden. But as Pyle indicated, the situation is ever shifting, so those seeking to attend one of the clinics should go to www.webermorganhealth.org/covid-vaccine-registration/ for the most up-to-date information. Community Nursing Services has also been assigned to distribute vaccines to K-12 educators and is holding vaccination clinics at schools every week.
Mass clinics will also be held in Morgan city every other week. Check the health department's website for details.
Pyle said most vaccine appointments are currently taking 30 minutes or less, but people should be prepared to wait. She also said that in order to avoid potential waste due to things like last minute appointment cancelations, vaccines are not readied until just before a patient receives it.
"They're ensuring they don't open vials until vaccines are ready to go," Pyle said. "We have not had any ... waste due to doses that were drawn into a syringe that we did not end up giving out."
When asked by city council members about the overall community receptiveness to the vaccine, health officials said they had only anecdotal evidence of yet, but they believe interest in the vaccine is growing.
"I think in the beginning ... there was quite a bit of hesitation for a lot of individuals and skepticism about the vaccine," Pyle said. "But I think as more people start to get it ... people are feeling a lot more comfortable. I think the interest is starting to change as we move forward and they see that people aren't having adverse reactions and we're still well after receiving the vaccines."
Weber-Morgan Health Department Executive Director Brian Bennion said he's often heard during various briefings about the virus that around 70% of Americans are open to receiving the vaccine.
"But we're hoping we can get of course more than that," he said. "We believe that as more information comes out that shows how safe and effective this vaccine is, that hopefully those that are kind of on the fence will see the benefits of receiving the vaccine. It not only helps them, but the whole community."
There were 1,147 new cases of the novel coronavirus recorded by the health department during the week of Jan. 10-16, and while Bennion says the number of positive cases is still high, there are some positive signs emerging. First off, new cases last week declined by 855 from the week prior to that, and the mortality rate in the two-county area remains at about .5%. The department want to keep the mortality rate below 1%.
But there is still lots of room for improvement regarding capacity at local hospitals, particularly at Intensive Care Units, Bennion said.
"The goal is to keep (ICU capacity) below 77%," he said. "Its been in the 90s. We've been as high as 97%, in the middle of December. This week, we are right at 91% — still way too high."
The health department distributes both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Pyle said.
The vaccines have both been proven to be 95% effective, but immunity doesn't typically kick in until two weeks after receiving a final dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that after a vaccination, current guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should continue to be followed, including mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowds and regularly washing hands.