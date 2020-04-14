OGDEN -- If you want a better sense of the number of COVID-19 cases in your immediate area, online interactive maps of Weber, Morgan and Davis counties can help.
Weber-Morgan Health Department released a new data map online Monday, after working on the project for some time, spokesperson Lori Buttars said.
The Weber-Morgan map breaks down Weber County into smaller components, called "small areas" by the Utah Department of Health. This allows Weber County residents to see how COVID-19 cases are distributed across the county, and it provides county-specific numbers for Morgan County, which has previously been included in a total figure for both counties.
"We do have definite hot spots, and that's what we're trying to illustrate," Buttars said.
The release of this local map happened the same day that Johns Hopkins released a new map of the United States, which breaks down COVID-19 cases cases by county. However, the Weber-Morgan map is not connected to the new Johns Hopkins map, Buttars said. The Johns Hopkins global map of COVID-19 cases has been referenced by journalists and researchers across the world since the pandemic began.
As of early Tuesday evening, the Weber-Morgan health district had a total of 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Monday, Weber-Morgan passed the mark of 100 cases, according to a department Facebook post.
From least to greatest number of cases, Weber County's small areas are Riverdale with four cases, Downtown Ogden with 10, Ben Lomond (Harrisville, Marriott-Slaterville, Farr West and Plain City) with 16, Roy and Hooper with 22, South Ogden with 22 and Weber County East (Pleasant View, North Ogden, Eden, Huntsville) with 23. This data was current as of early Tuesday evening.
Morgan County has seven total cases.
The Utah Department of Health divided the state into these small areas to track public health data in 1997, according to information provided by Isa Perry, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department. The areas have been carefully evaluated to be representative of the communities they cover, Perry said.
The divisions make local data more meaningful for health departments, Perry said. Because the areas are not divided at the neighborhood or zip code level, they also protect people's privacy, Buttars said.
Davis County has had a map with small areas on its COVID-19 data dashboard since April 1, Perry said in an email. This map shows the county's data as a "rate per 100,000" residents, rather than including numbers of cases. This allows residents and public health officials to make accurate comparisons from area to area.
Weber-Morgan explored displaying its district data that way, Buttars said, but its rates per 100,000 were so low, below 0.00 in some cases, that it was not useful to the average resident, she said.
The Davis map shows that the hardest hit areas in Davis County are in its southern area.
"We've recommended not gathering as extended families, but we are still seeing cases in multiple generations in multiple households because they have continued to gather and spread it that way," Perry said. "So some of those communities continue to have more cases because they're those close contacts of a prior case."
Davis County is also seeing more cases within families and households, Perry said, so people should remember that they can prevent transmission at home by isolating in their homes if they are ill.
Over the weekend through Monday, about half of the new cases in the Weber-Morgan district have resulted from spread among friends, neighbors and household contacts — not from strangers or travel, Buttars said.
Knowing "that helps us try to contain it," Buttars said, "but it also puts the onus on the people in our community to really take seriously these guidelines to stay away from one another."