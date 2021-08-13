Grab the mosquito repellent and cover yourself up. West Nile virus is officially here.
The Utah Department of Health announced Monday 114 positive mosquito pools have been reported throughout the state. So far, no human cases have been documented, but the insects are very active right now, so taking the proper precautions is strongly encouraged.
“West Nile virus is a yearly presence in Utah and it isn't going away,” said Hannah Rettler, vector-borne/zoonotic epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health. “Even though the number of human cases has decreased in recent years, it is important to understand that West Nile virus has established itself in mosquito populations in the state.”
Danny Miller, director of mosquito abatement for the Utah County Health Department, said West Nile is a member of the flavivirus genus, which also includes the Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever and Zika virus. The virus was first isolated in the West Nile district of Omogo, Uganda, in 1937 and identified in birds in the Nile delta region in 1953.
In 1996, the outbreak was accompanied by more serious symptoms in Romania. By 1999, the virus found it's way from the Middle East to New York, killing birds and people and spreading to nearby states.
Then came a massive outbreak in the United States, including Utah, in 2003, Miller said.
“West Nile is carried by Culex mosquito's, mostly Culex pipiens and Culex tarsalis in Utah,” Miller said. “A human infection is most often the result of bites from infected mosquitoes. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds, which circulate the virus in their blood for a few days.”
The incubation period once you've been bitten by an infected mosquito is usually between three and 14 days, Rettler said. Up to 80% of people will not notice any symptoms. Others may experience flu-like symptoms or worse, especially those who are immunocompromised or elderly.
“Some of those cases can be quite severe or even result in death,” she said.
Serious symptoms of the virus include severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, stupor, convulsions, paralysis, tremors, coma, vision loss, confusion and disorientation, Miller and Rettler said. These symptoms require immediate medical attention.
West Nile virus usually starts in the summer and continues into early fall. Mosquitoes are especially active from dusk to dawn.
There are several ways to reduce your risk. They include wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks while outdoors. Wearing insect repellent with 20% to 30% DEET is also very effective except for children under the age of two months.
Because mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, the health department suggests removing any puddles of water or standing water, including pet dishes, flower pots, wading and swimming pools, buckets, tarps and tires.
Since most people won't drain their pools, Miller said to make sure it's treated with chlorine to reduce bacteria and kill mosquito larva.
In addition, keeps doors, windows and screens in good working condition. To learn more about the virus, go to health.utahcounty.gov/mosquito-abatement, cdc.gov/westnile or epi.health.utah.gov/west-nile-virus/.