SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Utah got access to data on the rate of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities Thursday afternoon.
A new tab called "care facilities" was added to the state's data dashboard, according to Charla Haley, public information officer for the Utah Department of Health. Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, also announced the new data during the state's COVID-19 briefing late Thursday morning. The new data appeared on the state coronavirus website — coronavirus.utah.gov — just after noon.
This data includes the names of facilities with active cases of COVID-19, the number of facilities that the department's Healthcare-Associated Infections Team has helped and the number of facilities that have resolved COVID-19 cases, Haley said in an email. The new tab also includes state-level data for the number of residents who have tested positive, the number of resident deaths in licensed facilities and the number of healthcare workers who have tested positive, she said.
"We aren't prohibited from reporting by facility but it has to be reported as a rate of infection by facility, not by numbers of illness or deaths," Haley said.
This announcement is of particular significance in the Weber-Morgan Health District, as officials at the Weber-Morgan Health Department have confirmed an outbreak at a long-term care facility in the district, according to Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the department. While some media outlets have said the local department confirmed the location of the outbreak, Buttars says this is not the case.
The department's statement for media outlets confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred in the health district, but it did not name the facility.
"We are working with Utah Department of Health to investigate an outbreak involving a local long-term healthcare facility," a statement from the department reads. "As soon as positive cases were identified, a UDOH healthcare-associated infections team was brought in to advise the facility and conduct rigorous testing of potential contacts among the residents and staff. All positive employees were excluded, residents were isolated and we continue to monitor their contacts."
However, the new data on the state site confirms that there are more than five cases of COVID-19 associated with Heritage Park, a skilled nursing facility in Roy.
Family members of patients at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services in Roy have told the Standard-Examiner and other news outlets that the facility reported an outbreak to them.
Denise Vigil-Thielfoldt, a resident of Syracuse, said in an interview with the Standard-Examiner that she removed her cousin from the facility last week after he tested negative for COVID-19, in order to protect him from exposure to the disease.