SALT LAKE CITY — The water coming out of your tap has been treated so it’s free of the novel coronavirus, state officials say.
“Drinking water treatment and disinfection has effectively protected Utah’s population for many decades. These protections will safeguard residents against drinking-water-borne viral infections — including coronavirus,” says Marie Owens, Director of Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Drinking Water, in a DEQ press release.
Special treatment practices aren’t necessary to kill the novel coronavirus. The methods already used by water treatment plants are enough to kill the virus should it enter the water system, according to Jared Mendenhall, spokesperson for Utah Department of Environmental Quality.
“Chlorine is used to disinfect the water from bacteria and viruses,” Mendenhall said. “... These types of viruses are very susceptible to being treated with chlorine ... and we chlorinate to a level that address pathogens that are much more resistant than coronaviruses.”
Trace amounts of chlorine are left in tap water, he said, but that’s an indication that the treatment was effective because the viruses and bacteria absorb the chlorine.
“You want to see a trace amount of chlorine at the tap,” Mendenhall said. “So if you were to ... test the tap (water) and there was no chlorine, that would be an indication that you had multiple pathogens that exhausted the chlorine supply before it made it to the tap.”
Drinking water from the tap is safe, he said, and drinking water providers are ensuring all treatment practices are working.
“You don’t need to worry about rushing out and getting a bunch of drinking water,” Mendenhall said. “Your tap is going to be just fine.”