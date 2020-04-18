OGDEN — Early in the pandemic, an Ogden nonprofit that helps homeless teenagers reluctantly suspended street outreach operations because of coronavirus risks.
"A lot of them have expressed the fear we were never coming back," said Caide Hunt, outreach case manager for Youth Futures.
But after regrouping to obtain safety equipment and update procedures, Youth Futures hit the streets again this past week.
The outreach workers said that as they returned to the streets, they found exploding demand — plus relief among teens who had gone without help during the hiatus.
"Most of the people we have interacted with have been very overwhelmed," Hunt said, noting that the suspension of street outreach in mid-March "was very abrupt."
"Now we are hearing a lot of positive statements and a lot of relief from them," Hunt said.
The outreach team also helps adult homeless, especially because the sack lunches distributed might be their only source of food during the pandemic.
"We are really excited to be back out there," said Kristen Mitchell, Youth Futures executive director. "It's pretty emotional. People are happy to see us."
Youth Futures leadership decided to suspend street operations because outreach workers lacked masks or any other personal protective equipment called for to try to avoid exposure to COVID-19, Mitchell said Thursday.
She said Youth Futures got help from various agencies and organizations to rebuild and expand the street outreach operation.
"We shut it down and the health department helped us get back up in a safe way," Mitchell said.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department helped Youth Futures, 2760 Adams Ave., acquire protective gear for workers and adopt practices guarding against virus exposure.
For example, outreach workers now provide food, hygiene items and other supplies on trays, so social distancing can be maintained.
The health department and the county's Prosperity Center of Excellence helped Youth Futures get more funds and provided protective equipment, including face shields, masks and gloves, health department spokeswoman Lori Buttars said.
Outreach workers will refer anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms to the Midtown clinic for testing, Buttars said.
Youth Futures received $50,000 in homelessness emergency funding from the Utah Housing and Community Development Division, according to Mitchell.
"They got us restocked to help with the influx," Hunt said.
Mitchell said the grant has allowed Youth Futures to triple the capability of the outreach program. The outreach staff is now able to be on the streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is providing full sack lunches to homeless youth they find, Hunt said.
Homeless teens often are found around the Lantern House shelter and in places such as parks and trailheads, according to Hunt.
"It's all around Ogden," she said. "From what we've seen, a lot of people are struggling, getting laid off work, getting hours cut back."
Street workers also are giving the homeless disinfectant supplies so they can help guard against the coronavirus.
"They're just a lot more mobile now and we are seeing a lot of new faces," Hunt said.
Youth Futures praised numerous companies and individuals for donating hand sanitizer, hygiene products, bottled water, food and cleaning supplies.
According to Youth Futures, homeless youth ages 12 to 18 are at a higher risk of mental health problems, physical abuse, substance abuse, sexual exploitation and trafficking, suicide attempts and death.
The nonprofit provides emergency overnight and temporary residential beds in its Ogden and St. George shelters. The staff offers intensive case management, drop-in help and ongoing supportive services for about 600 runaway and homeless youth in Utah.
Top reasons for youth seeking Youth Futures' help are alleged parental substance use, abuse or neglect (38%), family discord (32.2%), and having a homeless parent or financial insecurity (18.2%).