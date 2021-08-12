The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a letter addressed to all of its 16 million-plus members Thursday urging them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the health crisis again surges and the pandemic wears into its 18th month.
The First Presidency is the the church's top leadership body which includes the man its believers consider a prophet and seer, President Russell M. Nelson. Notably, Nelson was an internationally renowned surgeon and medical researcher before his call to full-time church leadership in 1984.
The delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a renewed surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
On June 1, Utah had a seven-day average of 201 cases, 20.7 new hospitalizations and 1.6 deaths. As of the most recent reporting Tuesday, the state of Utah reported seven-day averages of 822 cases, 33 new hospitalizations and 2.7 deaths per day.
As recently as Aug. 4, Utah's average was 41 new hospitalizations and five deaths per day, prompting renewed concern from health care professionals about the ability to treat COVID-19 patients.
In all, more than 4 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19, with ongoing effects to survivors and the health care system.
Thursday, the Utah Department of Health said unvaccinated people are seven times more likely to die or be hospitalized than individuals who are vaccinated.
With Nelson joined by Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring in the letter to members, the leadership group urged vaccinations and masks as the way to "win this war."
The full text of the letter is as follows:
"Dear Brothers and Sisters:
"We find ourselves fighting a war against the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants, an unrelenting pandemic. We want to do all we can to limit the spread of these viruses. We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population.
"To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible. To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective.
"We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders. Please know of our sincere love and great concern for all of God’s children."