OGDEN — U.S. Rep. Blake Moore got the second and final dose of his COVID-19 vaccine regimen last Friday.
“Sore arm. No major side effects at all,” he said.
Now he’s hoping the broader public, those who haven’t yet been vaccinated, take advantage of the opportunity to get inoculated as well. The Republican lawmaker, Northern Utah’s representative in Congress, was in Ogden on Thursday and while here toured the vaccination clinic at Dee Events Center at Weber State University, managed by the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
“I’m really excited from what I see today on being able to administer this to a very large group of people in a short amount of time and in an effective way,” Moore said. Large-scale vaccination, he said, is the best way of prodding the U.S. economy back into gear, of “getting back to where we were and moving forward.”
As of Wednesday, the pool who can get vaccinated in Utah includes everyone 16 and up, dramatically expanding the number of people who can get their shots. And, perhaps as a result, things were busy at the clinic on Thursday as Moore took in the activity.
“We’re full right now, as expected, and things are tight,” said Lori Buttars, spokeswoman for the Weber-Morgan Health Department and part of the entourage that joined Moore on his visit. That is, vaccination appointments at Dee Events Center are booked through April, though shots are offered at other locations as well.
The health department, among others, will keep up the vaccination efforts, though. Brian Cowan, director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said at the current rate that vaccine is coming in to Weber County, it’ll take until the end of June to meet demand for vaccination.
“We’re still struggling with the supply-and-demand issue,” said Cowan, also part of the group that met with Moore.
Moore, who actually contracted the COVID-19 virus last October, senses broad support for vaccination efforts among his congressional colleagues, notwithstanding some anti-vaccine sentiment around the country. “There’s excitement across the board. This isn’t a political issue from my perspective,” he said.
He voted against President Joe Biden’s massive COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus bill earlier this month, like all the other House Republicans. Biden’s was a wide-ranging bill and Moore voiced support for a more narrowly tailored measure focused on expanding vaccination efforts, opening schools closed due to the pandemic and reviving businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic.
“I believe that’s what Americans want,” he said. He’s not aware of any other federal legislative initiatives aimed at combatting the pandemic.