Not everyone is strictly adhering to the varied guidelines meant to beat back COVID-19 and keep case counts in check.
In Utah County, notably, those in their late teens and early 20s are pushing the COVID-19 case count upward, even as the numbers hold steady elsewhere in the state and trend downward, even, in some areas.
"We are experiencing a clear upward trend in case counts right now. This trend is being driven, in large part, by an increase in cases among college-aged young adults in Utah County," Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist, said Monday. Since last Friday, 39% of all new cases in Utah have come from Utah County, home to Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, though the county accounts for just 20% of Utah's population.
In Weber County, meanwhile, several posts from a Weber High School Twitter account from last Friday's Weber High School-Northridge High School football game showed students closely congregating in the stands at the game, some with face coverings and some without.
In a video posted earlier in the day from the same Twitter account, @WeberPrincipal, a big group of students lump together, breaking containers of colored powder into the air as part of a "chalk fight." Most participants, according to stills of the activity, are without face coverings and the students are bunched up against one another, well within the recommended 6-foot distance meant to guard against COVID-19's spread for those not wearing masks.
To be sure, case counts in Weber and Morgan counties have been trending downward, generally speaking, since mid-July peaks. Still, the student activity depicted in last Friday's tweets "certainly does not set the proper example," said Lane Findlay, the Weber School District spokesperson. District policy calls for mask use outdoors when social distancing isn't possible and at all times during indoor activities.
The tweets have since been deleted and administrators have reached out to schools to stress the importance of adhering to social-distancing, mask and other guidelines meant to curb COVID-19's spread. "There'll be a concerted effort on this front," Findlay said.
Indeed, as the fight against COVID-19 edges forward, numbers are showing mixed results and officials are redoubling calls to stay vigilant.
"Individuals and communities need to continue to be vigilant with practicing precautions such as social/physical distancing, wearing a face covering in public, hand washing, staying home when sick, etc.," said Amy Carter. She’s the communicable disease and epidemiology nursing supervisor for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Though the weekly case counts of late in Weber and Morgan counties haven't reached the peaks of July of 400-plus cases, they've been trending upward. From a post-July low of 150 cases for the week ending Aug. 15, the figure reached 204 for the week ending Sept. 5. "This is not unexpected with our schools starting this fall and more movement in the community happening," Carter said.
In Davis County, the case count reached 205 for the week ending last Saturday, down from 269 the week before and the mid-July high of 438.
"The trend is showing that there is some stability that is going on," said Trevor Warner, spokesman for the Davis County Health Department. The figures suggest the public is following mask, social-distancing and other guidelines, he said, but people "still need to keep up their guard."
In much larger Utah County, figures for the week ending Sept. 5 show 838 new cases, up from the post-July low of 703 for the week ending Aug. 15 but not far from the mid-July high of 920 weekly cases. In the context of the outsized bump in statewide cases attributable to Utah County, Dunn, the state epidemiologist, referenced the import of college students taking proper precautions.
"Colleges across the state, and specifically in Utah County, have acted proactively to implement solid prevention measures on their campuses. They need help from their students to act responsibly while off campus. What students do off campus has a direct impact on a school's ability to safely operate their campus," Dunn said.
Aislynn Tolman-Hill, spokesperson for the Utah County Health Department, expressed concern with the Utah County figures and cited the return of students to school both at the primary and secondary levels and the post-secondary level. Beyond that, she noted the adverse impact of regular dance parties held in Utah County catering to young adults and the college-aged crowd, which officials have had a tough time reining in.
Organizers of the parties, she said, have a "very cavalier" attitude toward COVID-19 guidelines and participants typically don't adhere to social-distancing or mask guidelines. "We have direct cases that are 100% linked to the events and outbreaks liked to these events," Tolman-Hill said.
Carter, the Weber County health official, didn't refer directly to the Weber High School instances on the now-deleted tweets. Generally, though, she warned that not observing distancing or mask-use guidelines can create a risk of exposure to COVID-19. "This is a regular challenge of learning to navigate our 'normal' activities safely now that we are in the middle of a pandemic," Carter said.
The health department will keep espousing precautions like distancing and use of face coverings, and she said schools, generally, have supported such measures. "We ask that our families take the time to discuss the situation and these precautions so that we can all work towards practicing them regularly on an individual level. If we each take the responsibility for our own actions for protection, we can be a great example to our peers and those around us," she said.
In one of the deleted Tweets, Weber High School cheerleaders, bunched together and not wearing masks, lead students in the stands, also bunched together though many are in masks, in a school cheer. Another tweet shows numerous students covered in colored powder after the "chalk challenge," bunched together for a group video, most without masks.