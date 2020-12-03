The COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Utah, perhaps by as early as this month, a health care official says.
Front-line health care workers will be the first to get the vaccine, per guidelines established by a workgroup on the issue organized by the Utah Department of Health. Those living in long-term care facilities, at higher risk of severe illness from the virus, will follow, getting the vaccine perhaps by February or March. Later, by next summer, maybe earlier, the general public will probably be able to access the vaccine.
Reps from the Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health systems outlined the rough timeline for vaccine distribution at an online press conference on Thursday. It's also spelled out on the Utah Department of Health website.
Kristin Dascomb, an infectious disease expert for Intermountain Healthcare, anticipates the vaccine arriving in Utah by as early as mid-December — next week — on par with the Utah Department of Health timeline.
Jeanmarie Mayer, chief of infection prevention at the University of Utah Health system, was more circumspect.
"We're not quite sure when we're going to get the vaccine but we're going to be prepared and ready for that," she said. At any rate, among the first in Utah to get it when it comes will be doctors, nurses and other health care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients and those aiding them in supporting roles, like housekeeping staffers, she said.
Staff at five hospitals treating the largest numbers of COVID-19 patients will be first in line to get vaccinated. Those include four Intermountain Healthcare facilities: Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City and Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. The fifth facility is University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Next to be vaccinated, according to the timeline, will be health care workers at other hospitals, long-term care facilities and assisted-living facilities, among others, possibly by January. Those at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 will start getting it by March or April, maybe earlier, according to Tamara Sheffield, medical director for community health and prevention for the Intermountain Healthcare System.
By next summer, Sheffield said, there should be "plenty of vaccine for all the community."
The news comes as COVID-19 cases continue to mount in Weber County, across Utah and across the country. At the same time, Utah health officials have been preparing the guidelines for distribution of the vaccine. The vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will be the first to come to Utah, the health officials at Thursday's press conference said, and they've been preparing for its arrival by acquiring the freezing units required to keep it cold, 80 degrees below zero Celsius, among other things.
Mayer said University of Utah Health has backups for its backup freezer systems and the needed temperature-monitoring systems.
Health care workers won't be required to take the vaccine, administered in two doses 21 days apart. Whatever the case, Andrew Pavia, chief of pediatric infectious disease for the University of Utah Health system, said the two vaccines in the advanced stages of study, including the one developed by Pfizer, "are as safe as most vaccines we have out there."
Temporary side effects, according to the initial studies, can include things like headaches, muscle aches and fever. "But there have been no serious safety signals," Pavia said.
Statewide, the COVID-19 case count as of Thursday grew by 3,945 to 206,165 with 11 new deaths, bringing the total for the state to 917. Among the 11 new deaths were two people from Weber County. The COVID-19 case count for Weber and Morgan counties totaled 14,085 as of Thursday with 64 deaths, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department. The case count in Davis County had reached 17,507 with 68 deaths, according to Utah Department of Health figures.
Meanwhile, CCT Research is expanding its clinical trials in COVID-19 vaccine research to the Ogden Clinic system, which operates several facilities in and around Weber County. Other Utah clinics will also be involved in the trials, according to Clinical Trials, an online publication that covers the pharmaceutical industry and reported the news.
“Clinical research offers patients the opportunity to receive investigational treatments that may not otherwise be available," CCT Research President CJ Anderson said in a Clinical Trials article. CCT Research is working with several pharmaceutical companies in handling trials for potential COVID-19 vaccines.