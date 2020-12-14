The first Utahns will get vaccinations against COVID-19 starting Wednesday, officials from Intermountain Healthcare said Monday.
The news had Eddie Stenehjem, infectious diseases physician for the Intermountain Healthcare system, sounding an upbeat message in the fight against COVID-19. Today, he said, “we come to you with optimism and with hope. Today signals the beginning of the end of this pandemic here in Utah. We now have a new and effective tool to combat this pandemic.”
Doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer are to arrive at Intermountain Healthcare facilities on Monday and Tuesday. Inoculations will likely to start on Wednesday, Kristin Dascomb, Intermountain Healthcare’s medical director of infection prevention for employees, said at a press conference with Stenehjem.
The initial vaccinations, probably stretching through December into early next year, will go to health care workers and others with the most direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
Most immediately, targeted health care workers at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo and LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City will get vaccinations, said Dascomb. Health care workers at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray and Dixie Regional Medical in St. George, also in the Intermountain Healthcare system, are also on the short-list of groups to get vaccinations, as well workers at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Vaccinations will expand to other Intermountain Healthcare hospitals, probably in the days to follow, Dascomb said. McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden is part of the Intermountain Healthcare system, though the officials didn’t pinpoint when that facility may get vaccines.
Younger people without any underlying risk factors will have to wait, maybe until as late as July. “We are still months away from widespread vaccinations in our communities,” said Stenehjem.
But vaccinations will expand beyond the health care community early in 2021, Dascomb hopes. Among those who would be next in line for vaccinations are those in long-term care facilities, caretakers at such facilities, those older than 65 and those with multiple medical conditions, the Intermountain Healthcare officials said.
Despite the optimistic outlook, Stenehjem said COVID-19 deaths will continue. The death toll across the country is currently at around 296,000, he said, while Utah had 1,062 deaths as of Monday afternoon with 75 of those in Weber and Morgan counties.
Accordingly, though the spike in cases after Thanksgiving “was muted,” he called on the public to refrain from large Hanukkah, Christmas and other holiday gatherings to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Many health care officials had expressed concern about a big jump in COVID-19 cases brought on by Thanksgiving gatherings, though the actual increase, according to Stenehjem, wasn’t as pronounced as feared. Still, the message to the public about keeping contacts with others to a minimum during the ongoing holiday season stands.
“We’re encourage everyone to enjoy those holidays with the people inside your home. Do not gather outside of your home to enjoy those holidays,” Stenehjem said.
In fact, he said the intensive-care units at Intermountain Healthcare hospitals, where COVID-19 patients in the most critical condition go, are “very, very full.” Officials are finding space for new ICU beds, he said, but the number of incoming ICU patients is exceeding the rate at which they can be discharged from ICU facilities, taxing the system.
Bearing on how quickly people will be vaccinated will be approval of other vaccines now in the development pipeline. The vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Moderna is to be reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, Stenehjem said, and others are also in the works. The more vaccines that get approved, “the faster these vaccines can be deployed,” he said.
Questions like how long the COVID-19 vaccines will last and more have yet to be answered. But Stenehjem said those in the medical community are confident in its relative safety. “We have absolutely no hesitation to be personally vaccinated with this vaccine,” he said.
Sean Talley, a shock trauma manager at the Intermountain Medical Center intensive-care unit, echoed Stenehjem’s optimism about the significance of the new vaccine in combatting COVID-19. “We look to it with optimism. I’m glad we can finally get started down this path,” he said.