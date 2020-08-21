ROY — Keith Kippen says he's still dragging.
Earlier this month, nearly two months after testing positive for COVID-19 and supposedly beating back the ailment, health officials gave the Roy man the all-clear to resume life. "The health department says I'm COVID-free and I can go out in the community," he said.
All good, right? Not so fast.
He still feels fatigue, experiences a random tightening of the muscles on the right side of his body from time to time and, if he exerts himself, gets a severe cough. He attributes it all to the lingering aftereffects of the coronavirus, and it turns out he's not alone.
A growing number of people who battled COVID-19 and supposedly recovered are coming forward, complaining of lingering aftereffects weeks and months later, asking the medical community to take a closer look at the issue.
They call themselves long haulers. Those with similar experiences have come forward worldwide, and Lisa O'Brien of Roy, a long hauler herself, has been leading efforts to spread the word about them in Utah. She created a Facebook page where Utah long haulers can commiserate and exchange information, Utah COVID-19 Long Haulers, and she's pushed hard for more awareness in Utah's medical community. "We really want to find doctors that will help us," she said.
Initially, O'Brien said, she was met with skepticism when she sought medical attention for the long hauler symptoms she felt — shortness of breath, a racing heart, internal tremors and more. She actually never tested positive for COVID-19, but believes she contracted the ailment in March during a trip to Hawaii. Her COVID-19 case was mild, she said, but the long-hauler symptoms she now feels are hitting hard.
"They were going to send me home for anxiety. We're getting this across the country. They're dismissing us as anxiety," said O'Brien, alluding to her initial visits to doctors seeking help with her long-hauler symptoms. Blood clotting she experienced, she said, finally got her doctors to take the situation more seriously, and little by little the issue seems to be getting more attention in Utah. Now she takes an array of medicines to help her.
Dixie Harris, a pulmonary critical care doctor at Alta View Clinic in Sandy, an Intermountain Healthcare facility, has patients who have experienced lingering symptoms long after their supposed recoveries from COVID-19. She's been delving into the issue and says the medical community is taking it seriously. "We think this probably will turn out to be a real thing," she said.
But it's relatively early, and medical experts are still learning about the issue, looking at some of the aftereffects of previous global outbreaks, like MERS and SARS, for guidance. O'Brien said doctors on the East Coast seem to be leading the way in the country in understanding the phenomenon, while Harris cited a study out of Italy, hit hard early by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Truly, the question is, what future things do we need to look at?" Harris said. As is, she advises rest for some of her patients and communication with support groups like the Utah COVID-19 Long Haulers so they don't feel alone. Those experiencing heart issues should consult with their doctors.
On the bright side, patients she's been seeing seem to get better, even if it's not as quickly as they'd like. "Don't give up; you'll get better," she said.
'NOWHERE TO GO'
Even so, it can be frustrating and worrisome as long-hauler symptoms linger on and on.
Having COVID-19 was bad enough. "The pain was just something I would never have anticipated," said Kippen, a military historian with the U.S. Army Reserves.
Now, the fatigue he experiences can slow him down on the job and he's powerless to address it. The reports he's read indicate that anywhere from 10%-40% of COVID-19 survivors end up feeling long-term aftereffects.
"The doctors really don't know what to do with us right now," he said. "We hardly know anything about COVID. Now we're trying to figure out why COVID doesn't want to go away."
Tressa Smith of West Haven tested positive for COVID-19 last April and, like Kippen, was hit hard. "I made a will because I thought I was going to die," she said.
Now, following her supposed recovery, she contends with nausea, a racing pulse, heart palpitations and fatigue. "All the time, that doesn't ever go away," she said.
Her employer is understanding, and the single mom works from home. Whatever the case, she was "perfectly healthy" pre-coronavirus, she said, and now just wants medical assistance here in Utah to help her contend with her lingering condition. She, too, is active in the Utah long hauler group.
"In other states, they've done studies on it. Other areas are very aware and doing all they can," she said. Here in Utah, though, "there's nowhere to go."