SUMMIT COUNTY - A Summit County resident who recently traveled to Europe has Utah's third known case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The Utah Department of Health announced the new case Wednesday afternoon.
The person is male and under the age of 60, according to a department press release. While traveling, he had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the release says.
"Residents and visitors of Summit County can be assured that we’ve expected and prepared for COVID-19 in our community. The system of identifying, reporting, and now isolating the case has worked flawlessly," said Dr. Rich Bullough, director of the Summit County Health Department, in the press release.
The patient called a health provider through virtual urgent care to report his travel history and symptoms, the release says. This allowed University of Utah Health to prepare for his visit. Samples were collected from the patient without requiring him to enter a facility.
"The system worked just as we hoped it would. We continue to emphasize the importance of calling your provider first if you suspect you may have COVID-19,” said Dr. Thomas Miller, chief medical officer with University of Utah Health, in the press release. “This enables us to help control the spread of this virus and better protect our patients, our staff and the community.”
ARUP Laboratories conducted the test, which is considered a presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is able to confirm the the test results, the release says.
The Utah Department of Health said it would share more information later Wednesday.
The previous two identified cases are in Weber and Davis counties.