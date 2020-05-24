SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has rejected a petition that pushed for accelerated inmate releases from the state's county jails and prisons due to COVID-19 infection risks in the close quarters of incarceration.
The court ruled Thursday the parties that filed the petition — the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, the Disability Law Center and the Utah Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys — lacked legal standing to bring such an action.
That means the court did not address the merits of the petition, which demanded more releases of nonviolent inmates to protect not only inmates and corrections officers, but also the general public.
Such action legally should be brought by specific individuals affected, not groups seeking standing in the public interest, according to the court's per curiam opinion.
"As such, trial court actions by prisoners will be the next front in efforts to ensure that incarceration during a pandemic is not a gamble with the death penalty," the ACLU said in a press release Friday. "Serious outbreaks of coronavirus have endangered inmates and correctional staff in Utah and have led to deadly outcomes in other states, and the court’s dismissal order does not alter this threat."
The ACLU lauded efforts by county jails and state prisons over the past two months to reduce incarcerated populations. County jails, such as those in Weber and Davis counties, worked to give early releases when warranted, and police agencies in Northern Utah issued citations and promises to appear in court for many nonviolent offenders.
As a result of these improvements, the civil liberties groups recently voluntarily dropped county jails from the list of defendants. Until its final dismissal Thursday, the remaining petition addressed only state-managed offender populations.
"We recognize many of these efforts by all the state and county officials began before the petition and that they would have continued even had the petition not been filed," the ACLU said. "But we also believe more can be done to protect the health and lives of people who remain in state and county custody, as well as jail and prison employees and their families."
The Standard-Examiner recently asked the Weber County Sheriff's Office for comment on the dismissal of the counties from the petition.
It answered with a Facebook post Thursday, signed by Sheriff Ryan Arbon and chief deputies Brandon Roundy and Aaron Perry.
Having observed the day-to-day running of the jail, "it does not surprise us that the lawsuit has been dropped," the statement said. "Words cannot adequately describe the appreciation that we have (for the agency's staff) and the diligence they have demonstrated and continue to demonstrate in response to the coronavirus."
Months before the pandemic, the post said, the sheriff's office put together a pandemic plan.
Actions taken have included setting up new areas to handle video court hearings for inmates, testing suspected infected inmates, readying areas to quarantine any positive COVID-19 cases, and sewing masks for inmates and staff, the post said.
The sheriff and the top deputies praised the staff for "the excellent way you perform such a thankless, dangerous, and stressful job. ... society as whole could learn a lot about how to treat others by watching the selfless manner in which (the sheriff's staff) serve others."
The post ended with a biblical scripture, Matthew 25:40, "And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."
Efforts to reach the Sheriff's Office's corrections spokesman were not immediately successful Friday.