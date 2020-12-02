The debate in Washington, D.C., over the Affordable Care Act's future can get intense.
The health care initiative is still alive and kicking, though, and quietly, the enrollment period for 2021 is unfolding, giving tens of thousands of Utahns access to health care coverage, something they might not otherwise have. With the economy uncertain and unemployment higher than it was around this time last year, advocates say that's a good thing.
The Affordable Care Act marketplace, where would-be recipients size up the available insurance options, "is critical for health care access — especially during a time like this COVID-19 crisis when so many people are losing their jobs and therefore their employer-sponsored health insurance," said Stacy Stanford, an analyst for the Utah Health Policy Project. "The marketplace provides an essential safety net to support working-class and middle-class Utahns who may be going through a job change, a life change or just looking to buy insurance on their own because they are an entrepreneur or gig worker."
The enrollment period ends Dec. 15 — most will have to wait until next year to sign up if they miss the deadline — and people are acting. Statewide, Stanford said 67,474 had signed up for coverage via the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, in the first 21 days of the enrollment period, up from 62,090 in the first 23 days last year. With the expansion of the Medicaid system in Utah to cover more people, however, it remains to be seen if the ACA numbers hold steady.
Alma Cervantes, a counselor at Midtown Community Health Center in Ogden who assists those signing up, said some have migrated to Medicaid coverage, meant for the most needy and typically a lower-cost option. Similarly, Stanford is watching for such a shift. For 2020, 200,261 people across Utah signed up for coverage under the ACA system, also known as Obamacare, including 11,195 in Weber County and 16,978 in Davis County.
Obamacare came into being amid a firestorm of controversy under President Barack Obama. Though it has plenty of backers, many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have railed against it, trying, unsuccessfully, to undo or repeal the system. Some critics are leery of governmental involvement in health care delivery to the scale of the ACA.
Proponents like Stanford, though, cite ACA provisions guaranteeing coverage even for preexisting conditions, banning lifetime coverage limits and more. Those getting coverage through the system may also tap into assistance to help them pay their health care premiums, depending on their income level, Cervantes said.
"With more plans in the market this year, Utah has seen stabilizing premium rates on the marketplace, with several plans offered at a lower cost. Right now, there are many affordable options for people to choose from to fit their health care needs — including plans with $0 premiums and $0 deductibles," the Utah Health Policy Project said in a statement.
Still, given the strong opposition, the future of Obamacare is in jeopardy, Stanford said, noting a pending case before the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ACA. "Luckily, the oral arguments for that case did seem somewhat promising, with two conservative justices questioning the merits of the argument to repeal the entire ACA," she said.
Whatever the case, word about the enrollment period is getting out there, through the Utah Health Policy Project and ACA marketplace providers. And Stanford said between Obamacare and the recent Medicaid expansion in Utah, the state is "worlds ahead of where we were" in terms of numbers of people with some sort of health care coverage. The two initiatives have been "critical" in augmenting coverage and access to health care, added Alicia Martinez, director of Midtown.
Midtown in Ogden is offering help to those trying to sign up for Obamacare coverage. Call 801-393-5355 for more information. The Utah Health Policy Project is also offering assistance online via takecareutah.org/bookings.