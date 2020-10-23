OGDEN — As coronavirus cases continue to mount, the COVID-19 transmission index — a measure of the virus’ presence in a community and the potential of its spread — has increased from moderate to high in Weber and Davis counties.
In Weber County, the new classification stems from an increase in the 14-day case rate to 409.6 cases per 100,000 residents this week, up from 298 as of last week. The number of COVID-19 cases for the last two weeks reached 1,050, up from the 14-day total of 324 as of last week, according to figures from the Utah Department of Health, which announced updated transmission indexes for the state’s 29 counties on Thursday.
The transmission index in Morgan County also went from moderate to high.
The message coming from the new classification “is we have to do better with the basics,” said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department. That is, the public needs to put a renewed focus on use of masks, social distancing and other measures that help prevent COVID-19’s spread.
In Davis County, according to the new data, the 14-day case rate measures 449.8 cases per 100,000, with 1,582 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. “It’s definitely worrisome because the surge is just starting to get out of control,” said Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department.
According to the new Utah Department of Health data, 21 counties now have a high COVID-19 transmission index, three are at a moderate level and the index in five others is classified as low. Last week, just six counties registered a high transmission level, 15 were in the moderate level, including Weber, Davis and Morgan counties, and eight had a low transmission index.
Per Utah Department of Health guidelines applicable to counties with high transmission measurements, masks are required in public indoor settings and outdoors when social-distancing isn’t possible. Likewise, only social gatherings of 10 people or less are permitted. A temporary health department stipulation places similar restrictions on counties with moderate transmission indices until Oct. 29.
Underscoring continued jitters about COVID-19, the case count in Weber and Morgan counties for the week ending last Saturday totaled 527, the highest figure since the pandemic started. The figure in Davis County totaled 758, the same as the week before and also the highest since the pandemic’s start.
As the COVID-19 case count rises, one of the key concerns is the strain it puts on contact tracers, the health experts who track the people who may have had contact with infected patients to help curtail its potential spread. The growth in cases makes it more difficult to handle tracking duties, slowing efforts to contact others who may be infected, potentially allowing yet more to contract the ailment.
“Even more important is the hospitals because the beds are being taken up and the supplies are being taken up,” Bennion said. Likewise, Warner said another concern is the strain the increased caseload puts on health care workers, potentially overloading the system.
Bennion said the growth in COVID-19 cases seems to be coming from social gatherings as people tire of all the restrictions meant to prevent COVID-19’s spread.
Warner echoed that. “People are sick of COVID. They’re sick of wearing masks. They’re sick of not being around friends and family,” he said.
Like Bennion, though, Warner said the public needs to keep using face coverings, abide by social-distancing guidelines and follow other guidelines that help keep COVID-19 at bay. “We know you’re sick and tired, but there’s still a personal responsibility there,” Warner said.