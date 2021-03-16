OGDEN — For Cheryl Jemar, getting the COVID-19 vaccine was a no-brainer.
“I had no doubt in my mind, as soon as it was ready,” and once her age group qualified to get inoculated, the Washington Terrace woman said. “Overall, it’s for the best for the community that you get your vaccine.”
So there she was Monday at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus, nearly a year after the COVID-19 outbreak was formally deemed a pandemic, getting her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with her husband, John Jemar. “It seems to be the right decision for friends, family and the community,” John Jemar said after he and his wife got their shots.
A little over a year after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic, efforts to corral COVID-19 seem to be gaining steam. The day-by-day case count in Weber County and the state as a whole continues to trend downward and the number of people getting vaccinated edges up, Utah Department of Health figures show. As of March 9, 45,343 people in Weber County had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot and that number reached 53,451 as of Monday, according to Utah Department of Health figures.
Likewise, officials continue the push to get people to vaccinate, and more and more opportunities to do so are opening up at a broader range of locations.
That’s significant, because, as health officials put it, the more people who vaccinate, the quicker that herd immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved, allowing for a safer return to more normal routines and activities. Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, was at the Dee Events Center on Monday and she said around 1,200-1,300 doses are administered each time the vaccination location operates. Interest is strong, she said, though officials keep hammering away at the importance of vaccinating to get as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves.
Many of those at the Dee Events Center on Monday needed little arm-twisting to get vaccinated, though some may be leery. “I’d like to see some more herd immunity so we can get back to a more normal life,” said Hillary Wallace of Ogden, there to get her second and final vaccine shot.
The science behind the vaccines is solid and Wallace said she’s thankful for the efforts scientists have put forth to develop the vaccines against COVID-19. Though the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over, she feels optimistic that things are thawing after a year of having to keep her distance from others and more to guard against the virus’s spread.
“I’m grateful that it’s there. I wish people would fact check,” and research the vaccines, said Kevin Wallace, Hillary Wallace’s husband. He’s eager to return to live music venues and termed the conspiracy theories circulating about vaccines “garbage.”
Rocio German of Clearfield expressed no reservations. She’s the first in her family to get the COVID-19 vaccine though she says her husband will soon start the process, too. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots spaced apart, four weeks and three weeks, respectively.
“It was totally fine with me,” German said. In fact, starting the vaccination process to guard against COVID-19 gave her a sense of relief, though she plans to keep using her face-covering in the meantime.
Brad Nelson of Layton expressed the most reticence among those at the Dee Events Center who spoke to the Standard-Examiner on Monday. He was “super hesitant” about getting vaccinated he said, but decided to go ahead at the prodding of his wife. Plus, he and his spouse are planning to take a cruise and the cruise line requires vaccination.
Relief, he said, will come “after the second shot, if I survive.”
Others, though, were more upbeat about vaccination.
“I feel hope for the future that things will get better as more people get vaccinated,” said Lisa Anderson. She wants to be able to visit her 84-year-old mother, she said, and, by vaccinating and contributing to herd immunity, help in bringing things back to normal.
John Jemar understands the apprehensions some may feel toward vaccination. But, in his belief, the good outweighs whatever risk there may be. “Fear is natural. But fear should not stop us from doing what’s for the greater good,” he said.
Those 50 and up may get vaccinated in Utah as well as those 16 and up with certain medical conditions, teachers, first responders and others.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department is organizing the vaccination efforts at the Dee Events Center. Register at vaccinate.utah.gov.
Community Nursing Services is also vaccinating in Weber County. Go to cns-cares.org/covid19 for more information.
Intermountain Healthcare is offering vaccinations at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, among other facilities around Utah. Go to intermountain.com/covidvaccine for more information.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department website, webermorganhealth.org, has additional information.