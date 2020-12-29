OGDEN — Contending with the specter of COVID-19 — as a health care worker or one of the subgroups most vulnerable to the virus — can be fraught with stress.
With such groups in mind, the Weber-Morgan Health Department has launched Uplift With Letters, a letter-writing initiative to give them a little sunlight, a bit of a respite.
The goal “is to uplift those who may be experiencing added stress or loneliness during this time,” said Lacey McFarland, the health department’s community health educator. “We understand that there are many hard-working community members who are giving so much during this time and hope that this campaign encourages people to think of other ways to show gratitude to more community workers.”
The campaign, launched in late November, calls on the public to write letters of support and thanks to health care workers and first responders for doing the things they do though the work may put them at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19. It’s also geared to the elderly and others forced to spend more time at home, out of the public, to guard against getting the ailment.
“We are recruiting any community member who is interested in doing a safe, simple and uplifting service project,” McFarland said.
So far, the public — kids, college students and organizations — has responded with 115 letters geared variously to health care workers, first responders and the elderly. Those interested in taking part may submit letters to the health department electronically or via snail mail for subsequent distribution. For more information, go to the Weber-Morgan Health Department website or contact McFarland at lmcfarland@co.weber.ut.us.
Generally, the aim is to provide possible messages of support and hope.
“Our cities would be in pretty bad shape if it weren’t for hardworking people like you and it’s because of you that my spirits are lifted,” reads one letter meant for a first responder, supplied by McFarland. “It takes a truly selfless person to do your job and your community recognizes and loves you for it.”
A letter meant for a health care worker offers gratitude. “I’m writing to you to hopefully bring a smile to your face by letting you know that your work isn’t going unnoticed, and you’re appreciated. THANK YOU!” it reads.
A letter meant for an elderly person offers words of thanks from one generation to another. “I want to thank you for all you have done for our community and I hope to make you proud as a future generation and promise to see something spectacular for you,” it reads.
McFarland came up with the idea for Uplift With Letters in brainstorming with department officials tasked with suicide prevention efforts and reps from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an advocacy group. She was also inspired by Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit group that sends care packages to deployed troops and others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes the COVID-19 pandemic can create extra stress and anxiety for those at higher risk of severe illness from contracting the virus, including the elderly. Front-line workers like health care providers and first responders can also feel added anxiety, among many others.
“Taking care of your friends and your family can be a stress reliever, but it should be balanced with care for yourself. Helping others cope with their stress, such as by providing social support, can also make your community stronger,” the CDC website reads. Among other activities, the CDC advises those in need to seek out counseling, to take breaks from consuming news about the pandemic, to exercise and to meditate.