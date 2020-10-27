OGDEN — Representatives from Weber County’s two hospitals echo worries about the rising COVID-19 case count across the state and the potential impact on the ability of the facilities to handle patients.
But even as the weekly case count here and in Davis County surges to new highs, the situation hasn’t apparently reached a critical stage — not yet anyway.
“Each day, we’re getting closer to (intensive care unit) capacity at any one hospital. Resources and caregivers are stretched, and we need the community to stand by us to help flatten the curve so we don’t reach capacity,” said Brad Gillman, spokesman for Intermountain Healthcare, operator of Ogden’s McKay-Dee Hospital. Still, he said, transfer of patients between hospitals, called load leveling, is helping prevent any one facility from being overwhelmed.
Filip Roos, chief medical officer at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, said he’s concerned the facility could max out its ability to handle COVID-19 patients. “Yes, Ogden Regional Medical Center shares the same concerns as the rest of our county and state in the increase of COVID-19 case counts. We do find the trend of increasing COVID 19 cases worrisome and we are watching this very closely,” Roos said.
But while not releasing specific numbers, he said the facility isn’t overwhelmed and that patients are getting the care they need. “I can only speak for our hospital in regards to this question, but yes, we are concerned that we could reach capacity. We are not there yet, and we are still able to manage our patients and resources at this time, but it is possible,” Roos said.
The rising COVID-19 case count across the state prompted state health officials last week to raise the COVID-19 transmission index in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties from moderate to high. The transmission index is a measure of the COVID-19 virus’s presence and potential for spread in a community, and now 21 of Utah’s 29 counties are under high classifications, the most dire. Likewise, the weekly case counts in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties continue to rise to new levels.
In Weber and Morgan counties, 773 new COVID-19 cases were reported for the week ending last Saturday, up from 529 the previous week and a new high, according to Weber-Davis Health Department figures. In Davis County, the count for the week ending last Saturday reached 852, up from 758 the week before and also a new high, according to Davis County Health Department figures. Statewide as of Monday, the seven-day rolling daily average of new cases reached 1,507.1, a new high.
Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease expert with Intermountain Healthcare, said last week during a press conference with Gov. Gary Herbert that Utah’s healthcare system “is being stretched thin.” Greg Bell, president of the Utah Hospital Association, told the Salt Lake Tribune that the rising case count could result in the rationing of care at Utah hospitals — that is, restricting the COVID-19 patients who get attention at intensive care units given limited resources.
Gillman wasn’t quite as dire. Load leveling, he said, has helped make sure “that no one single hospital is overwhelmed by rising volume of patients.”
Even so, he warned of the potential dangers as the numbers seem to keep edging upward, particularly the strain on healthcare workers, those actually providing the care. “Healthcare resources across the state, specifically highly trained caregivers who provide specialized intensive care, are stretched at this point due to the significantly rising numbers of COVID-19 patients and subsequent hospitalizations. Beds do not take (care) of critically ill patients. Highly trained clinicians do,” he said.
There’s no telling how long the rising COVID-19 case count will continue. Herbert on Oct. 13 announced new parameters governing implementation of guidelines meant to guard against COVID-19’s spread, and it typically takes a month to gauge the impact of such a change, said Trevor Warner, spokesman for the Davis County Health Department.
“We’re still watching the numbers and still definitely right there in the middle of that surge,” he said.
Officials continue to emphasize the import of social distancing and use of face coverings to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. They say fatigue with restrictions and failure to abide by them figure in the surge in cases.