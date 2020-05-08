Latinos in Weber County, as in the state as a whole, have been hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Though Latinos account for 18.7% of Weber County’s population and just 3.1% of Morgan County’s population, they account for 29.4% of the documented coronavirus cases in the two counties, according to Weber-Morgan Health Department figures.
Statewide, the figures are similarly lopsided, reflecting emerging data that suggests racial and ethnic minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 nationwide. Latinos account for 14.2% of Utah’s population, yet they account for 37.3% of all coronavirus cases in the state, according to the latest Utah Department of Health figures.
Put another way, 2,338 non-Hispanic whites, who account for 78% of Utah’s overall population, had contracted coronavirus in the state, according to DOH numbers. That compares to 2,136 Latinos, just 14.2% of Utah’s total population.
The disparity likely stems from a range of factors, according to Nubia Peña, director of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, and it’s prompted Weber County leaders to launch creation of a special body to help address the matter. Among the issues, Peña said, are lack of coronavirus information in Spanish and the native languages of other minority groups and barriers in accessing information. “It’s layered and complicated. It has to do with socioeconomics, access to health care, access to information in a language they understand,” she said.
Also figuring big — the need for many in minority communities to work to make ends meet, to engage in the community even if it means increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“They are the ones on the front lines. They don’t have the privilege of working at home. There’s no real ability for them to stay home when they have to pay bills,” said Peña. She helped prepare a report released last month looking into the particular needs among minority communities relative to the COVID-19 outbreak and is also aiding the state’s COVID-19 Community Task Force.
Beyond that, it may be tougher for racial and ethnic minorities to get face coverings and other personal protective equipment while higher rates of conditions like diabetes and hypertension may figure. Undocumented immigrants, meantime, may be leery about accessing health services due to trust issues, increasing their susceptibility.
Amy Carter, epidemiology nurse for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said insufficient access to health care and misinformation circulating in minority communities about COVID-19 may also factor. Local health officials working with Ogden’s Diversity Commission and others are in the midst of forming a local task force to zero in on the issue.
The most immediate focus is on making sure COVID-19 informational materials are available in Spanish — on symptoms, precautions to take, where testing is available and more. A video posted on the Ogden Diversity Commission Facebook page last month is a step in that direction.
“It’s really trying to get that information out there, all the various resources that are there,” Carter said.
Ogden-based Midtown Community Health Center, which serves the uninsured and underinsured communities, has also been tapped to help. The facility offers COVID-19 testing, and Alicia Martinez, the clinic’s chief executive officer, is trying to increase the numbers of people getting tests.
“We just need help spreading the word,” Martinez said.