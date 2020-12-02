OGDEN — The COVID-19 case count in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties fell pretty dramatically for the week ending last Saturday, the first downward dip since September.
But health officials aren’t breathing a sigh of relief. The dip probably stems from the reduced number of days of testing brought on by the Thanksgiving holiday and, in fact, they’re bracing for an uptick in the caseload. Filip Roos, chief medical officer at Ogden Regional Medical Center, cited contacts stemming from Thanksgiving visits.
“We are very concerned that there will be a surge in the next seven to 14 days related to family gatherings,” he said.
Petronella Adomako, an infectious disease physician at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, is also wary.
“I would be very hesitant to say things are getting better at this time,” she said. Rather, officials are readying for a potential jump in cases in the wake of Thanksgiving travel and the looming winter season, when people spend more time indoors. Holiday gatherings, too, could push the numbers up.
Statewide, the total case count is nearing the 200,000 mark — 198,216 cases as of Tuesday, according to Utah Department of Health data, up 2,510 from Monday. Deaths on Tuesday climbed by 19 to 890, with two Weber County women among the latest victims.
Locally, the COVID-19 case count for Weber and Morgan counties fell to 1,198 for the week ending Nov. 28, down from 1,620 for the week ending Nov. 21, according to Weber-Morgan Health Department numbers. Likewise, the case count in Davis County fell from 2,248 to 1,576 in the period, according to Davis County Health Department figures. In the case of both departments, the dip was the first since September, when the figures started marching northward.
Like the hospital officials, though, Jesse Bush, director of health promotion in the Weber-Morgan Health Department, isn’t reading much into the shift.
“We believe it’s related to the Thanksgiving holiday. Many of the testing operations were closed on Thursday and hit-and-miss leading up to and after Thanksgiving,” he said. Total COVID-19 cases in Weber and Morgan counties as of Tuesday reached 13,411 with 59 deaths, while in Davis County the cumulative case count reached 16,705 with 67 deaths.
Moreover, other indicators tell a different story.
The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 held steady, and Bush said that’s a better indicator of infection transmission. The figures for Weber and Morgan counties were 24.3% and 28.8%, respectively, as of Monday, far above where health experts would like to see them.
Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said he’d “feel really good” if and when the transmission figure dips below 10%.
Another germane indicator, Bennion said, is the occupancy rate of intensive care units “and that’s still high.” Statewide, 79.1% of all ICU beds were occupied as of Monday, according to Utah Department of Health numbers, and Bennion said the aim is to push that figure below 72%.
In light of the continuing COVID-19 uncertainty and in anticipation of a surge in cases, Bush said Weber-Morgan Health Department officials have extra help. Twenty-five Utah National Guard members and 11 new temporary employees will be helping with contact tracing, along with a “large portion” of the health department staff, he said. The increased staffing is already paying off.
Department staffers “were able to completely catch up on our backlog of cases,” Bush said. “That’s a big win for us to be contacting residents as quickly as possible. We know there is better compliance with quarantine if people are contacted quickly and informed of the steps they need to take to limit transmission of the virus.”
Meantime, with health care officials expecting the case count to resume its upward trajectory, their message hasn’t changed. People need to wear masks in public, socially distance, wash their hands and take the other steps meant to minimize COVID-19’s spread.
“Hang in there. We are doing our best to continue to provide all the care necessary despite the challenges we have been facing. We hope there is a light at the end of the tunnel based on the good vaccine news,” Roos said.
But the “core message” hasn’t changed. “Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Wear a mask whenever you are in public. Social distance yourself from others and avoid mass gatherings,” Roos said.