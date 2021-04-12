OGDEN — Weber County officials won't enact any sort of countywide mask mandate in the wake of the more relaxed statewide rules on use of face coverings that went into effect on Saturday.
Even so, Weber-Morgan Health Department Director Brian Cowan, the top health official for Weber and Morgan counties, still thinks mask use is important. At the same time, businesses will still have authority to require mask use inside their locales. "We feel it's best practice to continue to use masks to reduce the risk of COVID," Cowan said Monday.
Per the changes that took effect on Saturday, the statewide public health order requiring use of masks in public places like government offices and businesses falls away. Mask use is still required through June 15 in schools and at gatherings of 50 or more people, however.
Local and county health officials still have leeway to enact their own more-rigorous mask guidelines, but at a meeting Monday, Weber County commissioners opted against action based on a recommendation from Cowan.
"It's my position that public health orders should be reserved for imminent threats to public health," Cowan said. The earlier statewide mask mandate, social-distancing guidelines and other actions have tempered the risk posed by the COVID-19 virus, though, precluding the need for a local public health order, he said.
That said, the Weber-Morgan Health Department recommends continued mask use, particularly as the two counties remain in the "moderate" COVID-19 transmission risk phase, per Utah Department of Health guidelines. And businesses may still enact their own rules. "We fully support the businesses, the municipalities, government agencies and other organizations that choose to require mask use for the protection of their staff and their clientele," Cowan said.
In fact, he recommends continued use of face masks in Weber County, even if not spelled out in a public health order, until 60% of the population here is vaccinated and the county reaches the "low" COVID-19 transmission risk phase. As is, 23% of residents in Weber and Morgan counties have been fully vaccinated while 30% of the population has received at least one vaccination shot.
"We're doing great work and have a ways to go," said Michela Harris, environmental health director for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. The 60% vaccination mark, Cowan predicts, could be reached by late May or June, though hitting the milestone will depend on how vaccine supply levels and COVID-19 cases trend.
County commissioners reacted positively to Cowan's comments and recommendation. Commissioner Gage Froerer called the health official's proposed course of action plan a "business-friendly recommendation" and Commissioner Scott Jenkins lauded it as a "commonsense recommendation."
"This is where people want to go so I'm very supportive of this," Jenkins said.
At the same time, though, the officials emphasized the importance of allowing businesses to set OVID-19 guidelines based on their particular circumstances. "If private business decides that's what they want to do, I'd like to allow them the respect to make their own decision with that, especially as it relates to masks," Commissioner Jim Harvey said.
Per Monday's decision, Weber County department heads will have authority to enact mask and other COVID-19 guidelines as they see fit. Face coverings will still have to be used inside Weber-Morgan Health Department facilities, Cowan said, and officials in other cities in Weber and Morgan counties will be able to implement measures as they see fit.
Monday's action, formalized in a 3-0 vote, comes as the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus eases. In Weber County, for instance, the COVID-19 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents totaled 232.5, down from 1,163.6 as of Dec. 10 last year. Likewise, the seven-day average positive test rate for the COVID-19 virus fell from 28.8% of those tested as of Dec. 10 to 4.9% as of last Thursday.
To reach the "low" COVID-19 transmission designation, a county must meet at least two of three guidelines. The seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 testing must be less than 5.1% and the 14-day case rate must be under 101 cases per 100,000 residents. The third standard relates to use of hospital beds statewide in intensive-care units — the seven-day average overall use rate must be lower than 69% and use by COVID-19 patients must be less than 6%. Those figures as of last Thursday measure 65.7% and 9.4%, respectively.
As the COVID-19 caseload eases, health officials have put a big focus on encouraging vaccination. And now, as vaccination efforts reach the four-month mark, Cowan said the focus, more specifically, turns to those who may be reticent about getting shots.
"We're kind of coming into the groups that are a little bit more hesitant. Our job for the next few weeks will be encouraging people to make the decision to get that vaccination," Cowan said. "We ask people that are vaccinated in the community to share their positive experience with their friends, family, neighbors in that effort to kind of keep people motivated to get in and get vaccinated."