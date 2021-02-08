OGDEN — The COVID-19 case count continues to fall in Weber and Morgan counties while the number of expected COVID-19 vaccine doses entering the two counties goes the other way, up.
“The numbers are really going in the right direction right now, which is really exciting. We hope that continues," said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
The number of doses coming into the two counties for patients getting their first vaccine shots has increased from 2,800 to around 3,200 a week, with around 2,000 more second doses on top of that, or 5,200 in all. Health officials expect that number to keep rising as vaccine production increases, and they're laying the groundwork to be able to administer 10,000 doses a week by sometime in March, Bennion said.
“It’s going quite well. The clinics are really good. The difficulty is just having people be a little patient and realize that they will get their shot but there’s only so much vaccine," Bennion told the Standard-Examiner. The planned vaccination capacity increase coincides with the expansion of those eligible to get vaccines starting March 1 to those aged 65 through 69 and others with a range of medical conditions. As is, only those 70 and up, health care workers, first responders and teachers, among others, are eligible to get vaccinated.
The online appointment system operated by the Weber-Morgan Health Department notoriously crashed on Jan. 21 when a rush of people tried all at once to sign up for vaccinations. With appointment dates filled, by and large, through February, the focus now is on upgrading the system so it's ready in March. That's when a new round of appointments is to be scheduled, though county reps are finding slots for some on a vaccination waiting list through the rest of February.
With the help of state officials, the new appointment system, used in large cities like New York and Chicago, is in the process of being installed locally. "It'll certainly be better than what we have," Bennion said. "This is designed for pandemics. It's working in big cities."
Meantime, Bennion said the capacity to vaccinate is in the process of being expanded to accommodate the expected uptick in actual vaccination doses.
Most vaccinations in Weber and Morgan counties are being administered at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus in Ogden. But to be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a week, more means and places will be needed to inoculate the public — recreation centers, gyms or schools, perhaps. The two local hospitals, McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, may assist in the process, Bennion said.
Pharmacies, too, will aid in the vaccination process starting this week. Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tweeted last week that 29 Smith's and 18 Walmart pharmacies in Utah would get 6,500 doses from the federal government for distribution in the state, above and beyond the state's usual vaccine allotment.
"Every little bit helps," said Bennion, and he expects some local Smith's and Walmart locations will get a portion of the 6,500 doses. "We're happy. All these extra avenues really help ... because we can't rely on just local health departments to get it all out. It's too much."
As vaccination availability increases, the case count in Weber and Morgan counties, like the state as a whole, continues to decline — good news in efforts to corral the virus.
The number of cases for the week ending last Saturday totaled 459, down from 731 the week before and 2,004 for the ending Jan. 9, the highest total during the pandemic. The 459 figure is the lowest since the week ending Oct. 3 last year, when there were 363 cases. Similarly, the number of cases in Davis County for the week ending last Saturday totaled 861, down from the peak of 2,331 for the week ending Jan. 9, according to Davis County Health Department figures. That's the lowest in Davis County since the week ending Oct. 24, when there were 852 cases.
Bennion attributed the decline to the end of the holidays and the gatherings inspired by all the Christmas, New Year's and other get-togethers. Likewise, he cited public adherence to social-distancing and mask guidelines.
Even so, the current seven-day case positivity rate in Weber and Morgan counties of 19% of all those tested for COVID-19 is considered high, though it's below the 35.8% rate in early January. The moderate range, per state guidelines, is 13% positivity while 6% is regarded as low, according to Bennion.
The low-risk positivity rate "is certainly attainable," he said, but he counseled continued adherence to mask and social-distancing guidelines.